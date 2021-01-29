The vehicle warehouse in GTA Online is one of the most rewarding businesses in the game.

Though this business's nature does not support the idea of passive income, getting the warehouse up and running takes a lot of elbow greasing. But no other side-hustle in the game is quite as lucrative as this one.

The vehicle warehouse usually generates more payout when playing in a group as opposed to a solo player. However, contrary to popular assumption, it's impossible to optimize the system and earn big bucks.

This guide looks at the mainstream way of running a GTA Online vehicle warehouse as a solo player.

How to make more money with the vehicle warehouse in GTA Online when playing solo

A vehicle warehouse in GTA Online is essentially an underground storage facility that allows players to store luxury vehicles until they are sold to a dealer. The unique thing here is that this warehouse cannot be raided by NPCs or other players, which means players will never have to worry about watching their hard-earned rewards going down the drain.

Vehicle warehouses were added to GTA Online as part of the Import/Export update.

To buy a vehicle warehouse in GTA Online, a player must:

Purchase an Executive Office from Dynasty 8 Executive. The cheapest office costs $1,000,000.

Open the interaction menu, scroll down to 'secure serve,' and register as CEO.

Go to the CEO's office and look around. Locate the special computer that comes with the office.

Log in. Click 'warehouse.'

Purchase a warehouse. The cheapest one costs $1,500,000.

If the player doesn't have a lot of money to spend, they can go with the cheapest warehouse in GTA Online - La Mesa Vehicle Warehouse. It's located in a good area and tends to drive good leads.

The general idea of running a vehicle warehouse is to steal high-end luxury vehicles, bring them back to the warehouse, customize, and then sell them to a dealer.

However, to steal a car, the player will have to return to their CEO office, log in to their computer, click on 'vehicle cargo' and start a 'source mission.' This takes a lot of time and adds unnecessary hassle to the game. To save time, players can use their Terrorbyte (if they own one) instead, find the iconic touch screen, click on 'source mission,' and go from there.

There are 32 possibilities when trying to steal a vehicle. The system is geared to host a mix of top range, mid-range, and standard range vehicles.

A standard-range vehicle can net the player $30,000 in GTA Online. A mid-range vehicle can make $50,000, and a top-range vehicle can net the player a whopping $80,000.

To maximize profit, the player should only sell top-range vehicles. One simple way is by storing a couple of mid-range and standard-range vehicles in the warehouse to optimize, or perhaps trick, the system.

Another way to maximize profit is to make sure the stolen vehicles are taken to the warehouse unscathed. It is easier said than done considering GTA Online's nature. The moment people notice the telltale red lights on the vehicle going berserk, they will try to hurt the player and the car. To avoid unwanted attention, a player can: