How many missions are there in the GTA 5 story? All you need to know

GTA 5 is nearly eight years old, and sustaining this level of popularity over all these years is no mean feat. Despite there being other games with notably bigger maps, GTA 5 still remains one amongst the largest open-world games.

Hardly any other game can match the level of detail in the GTA 5 map. Players can spend hours and hours just exploring individual locations. The map size becomes secondary to the quality and quantity of content available to players.

Missions in GTA 5

Additionally, to keep players engaged, it offers plenty of missions. There are 69 main missions available simultaneously, featuring multiple characters. There is no chronological order in which they should be played.

All story missions, except Prologue, are evaluated according to certain criteria similar to The Ballad of Gay Tony. A checklist of optional objectives is available for each mission and the number of optional objectives completed will affect the final rating players get. Based on this, players are awarded bronze, silver or gold medal.

Apart from the main missions, some prominent characters such as Trevor and Franklin have their own side missions and related activities that have to be successfully undertaken. However, as far as the missions for each character are concerned, there is a pre-specified order in which they can be completed. It is not possible to unlock some of the characters and their respective missions untill certain other missions are completed.

There are a total of 58 side missions in GTA 5 and more if random encounters are seen as side missions. When players are bored with missions, they can indulge in hobbies and past-times of Los Santos. The open-world offers a great variety of past-times like golf, tennis, marathons, skydiving, strip clubs, bars and darts.

There are also stunt jumps,under the bridge challenges and radioactive waste collection that players can complete to achieve 100% completion.

It is estimated that completing all of the missions and challenges mentioned above will take around 84 hours.

Edited by Gautham Balaji