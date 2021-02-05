How Does the Monthly $1 Million Log-in Bonus Work in GTA Online?

When Rockstar Games announced their plans for GTA 5 for next-gen consoles during the PS5 reveal event, they also followed it up with an announcement for GTA Online.

The announcement made was that players would be receiving $1 million every month that they play GTA Online until the release of the game on next-gen consoles. Not only that, but Online would be released as a standalone title come the second-half of 2021, which is fairly interesting news.

No one really complains about free money, especially in a game where making money is as important as in GTA Online.

The $1 million bonus might not be as useful to veterans of the game who can probably make that much money in 20 minutes, but it is a boon to beginners and newer players.

To receive the bonus, all players must do is simply play the game each month and receive their money in due time.

The monthly $1 million log-in bonus in GTA Online

It really is as simple as it sounds, as all players must do is log-in to the game each month and be notified of a bonus that will be deposited in their account.

However, sometimes players may not receive a notification informing them of the bonus, and they must try again. Rest assured, if they played the game during the month, they would receive the money.

The notification seems to pop up at random with no fixed dates, and the money may arrive in the player's Maze Bank Account eventually, sometimes as fast as in a couple of hours, or sometimes a day or two.

Currently, players can avail several rewards and bonus payouts in The Cayo Perico Heist Finale in GTA Online. If players have been playing Online for a while, they would have amassed enough money to buy a Kosatka and go robbing to Cayo Perico.

Players will receive an extra 50% GTA$ and RP top of their Finale take — whether they’re playing solo or with a crew. Not only that, but players will get 25% off the Kosatka Submarine, which doubles as their Heist planning HQ.