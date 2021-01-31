The GTA franchise has been home to some of the coolest, most obscure, and clever nods to urban myths like the Loch Ness Monster, Bigfoot, and more. True to fashion, Rockstar Games has included an easter egg and a not exactly subtle nod to the Loch Ness Monster in GTA Online.

The creature was added to GTA Online as part of the Cayo Perico Heist update, which seems to be the gift that keeps giving. Apart from simply being the highest-paying Heist in the game, the Cayo Perico Heist is quite possibly the most fun to play as well.

The Loch Ness Monster appears in GTA Online during the Cayo Perico Heist's finale in an extremely blink-and-you-miss-it moment during gameplay. Therefore, players must keep their eyes peeled and on the lookout for this mythical cryptid.

How to spot the Loch Ness Monster in GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist

"Kapitan. I do not want to worry you, but... there is something out there. Long-range scanners are picking up something... big. On the surface. From movement patterns I would say it is... never mind, it is an old friend of mine."

―Pavel spotting the monster during The Cayo Perico Heist

As spotted by players, the Loch Ness Monster appears in the game and quickly dives underneath and disappears should the player come too close. There are actually more than one nods to the monster during the Cayo Perico Heist. Initially, it appeared as a sand sculpture behind the bar at the Beach Party.

During the finale, the Loch Ness Monster is visible at different spots either while approaching the compound or escaping by boat towards the Heist's end. The Loch Ness is a long-necked creature with protruding humps and is quite easy to spot, and Pavel's remarks indicate that he is well familiar with the creature.