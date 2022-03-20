How to name your organization in GTA Online on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

With the new GTA Online release, Rockstar has reintroduced the world of Los Santos and Blaine County to next-gen consoles. However, the core gameplay remains unchanged, and businesses perform a significant role in making money.

Players must first create their own organizations through which they can advance in their virtual criminal careers. There are several advantages to playing as a member/owner of an organization.

The steps for naming an organization in the next-gen edition are the same as previous iterations and are listed below.

Step-by-step beginner's guide for naming or renaming an organization in the next-gen GTA Online

How to purchase an office and name an organization

Naming one's organization is done immediately after purchasing an office building. Players can get their organization off the ground without any hassle by following the given steps:

To begin with, players must launch GTA Online and join a multiplayer session.

Once loaded, they must open up the in-game mobile phone and open the phone’s web browser.

From here, players must visit the Dynasty8 Executive website and choose an office building to purchase. This will act as a base for their organization.

When the purchase is successful, players will get to name their organization, including the font style.

Players should be aware that the cost of their office building will vary based on the location, esthetic choices, and accessories they select. Once done, they can become the CEO of their organization and do VIP work for additional money and RP.

How to rename an organization

GTA Online also offers a way to rename an existing organization for players who wish to do so. Here are the steps required for renaming an organization on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S:

Just like before, players must start by launching GTA Online and joining a multiplayer session.

They will then need to open up their in-game mobile phone and open the phone’s web browser again.

This is where the steps begin to deviate. Players will have to open the Dynasty8 Executive website, but this time, they must find their existing organization and click on it.

Finally, players must select the Renovate option, which allows renaming an organization.

Players should note that they’ll need $250,000 to make this change and should choose their name carefully. The steps for naming or renaming an organization in the new edition of GTA Online have remained unchanged, as it's not a particularly difficult process.

