How old is GTA 5's Trevor Philips in 2021?

GTA 5 features a number of violent characters, but none are quite as sadistic as Trevor Phillips.

Despite his sadistic nature and barbaric acts of brutality, he's one of the most popular GTA 5 characters, and players often find themselves digging the internet for more information on him.

GTA 5's Trevor Phillips was born on November 14, 1967

Trevor Phillips was born on November 14, 1967, making him 54 years old in 2021. He was only 10 when his father left him to fend for himself.

In a conversation with Franklin, Trevor claims he "grew up in five states, two countries, fourteen different homes, eight fathers, three care homes, two correctional facilities, one beautiful, damaged flower of a mother." That's quite messed up, even for a GTA 5 protagonist.

Trevor Phillips' much-criticized rage issues can be traced back to his childhood. Even as a kid, he was violent, impulsive and a bit of a bully.

The GTA 5 world is self-obsessed, and the protagonist can arguably be considered a victim of his circumstances to a certain degree.

People weren't kind to Trevor, and he grew up in a disturbing household that couldn't care less about his well-being and enrichment. In the end, Trevor could have chosen a better path and made something out of himself, but GTA 5 isn't built on the foundations of piety. He chose the easy way out and ended up becoming one of the most dangerous kingpins of Los Santos.

