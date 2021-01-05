How to participate in a client job in GTA 5: A step-by-step guide

Players who have spent enough time playing GTA Online would have surely come across Daily Objectives.

If a player is looking to add some structure to their time in the game and ensure that they get the maximum amount of RP and cash, they should pay attention to Daily Objectives.

Daily Objectives not only provide GTA Online players with a reason to play certain game modes they would otherwise not have played, but they also give out bonus RP and cash.

To check one's Daily Objectives in GTA Online, players must simply open the Interaction Menu and have a look under "Daily Objectives".

One of the recurring objectives is to "Participate in a Client Job", which seems easy enough on the surface but is really not.

In order to do client jobs, players will need to own a Terrorbyte, which can be bought from Warstock Cache and Carry for $1,375,000. The price goes up to $3,459,500 with customizations.

How can players participate in a client job in GTA 5?

Once players have bought a Terrorbyte, which can cost quite a bit of money, they can choose to pick up client jobs by contacting Paige Harris through the vehicle's touchscreen panel.

Advertisement

Client jobs can be completed as CEO, VIP or MC President by using the touchscreen panel, and they pay out quite handsomely.

The panel also gives players the ability to complete source and resupply missions for their businesses from anywhere on the map.

Follow these instructions to participate in a client job:

Summon the Terrorbyte near you through the Interaction Menu. Step in and approach the touchscreen panel called The Nerve Center. Contact Paige Harris, and she will brief you on Client Jobs. Select one of 6 missions to do.

There are a total of 6 client jobs that players can do, but not all of them can be completed solo in GTA Online.