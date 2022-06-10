How to Play Double Down in GTA Online for 2x Cash (GTA +)

Rockstar Games has released a new update for the GTA+ members which allows them to win 2x GTA$ and RP by playing the Adversary Mode 'Double Down' missions this month till June 29, 2022.

Double Down was released on January 13, 2022, during Double Down Week as part of The Contract update for the game. In this Adversary Mode, players can either play like Franklin Clinton and Lamar Davis or play against them in teams. With that being said, let's learn more about the Double Down missions in this article.

GTA Online Double Down provides players with an all-encompassing multiplayer experience

In the Double-Down game, players can choose between any of the two teams: The Hold-Outs or The Attackers.

Hold-Outs

The Hold-Outs team is limited to two players. The players have to play as Franklin and Lamar. The objective of the team is to survive four real-time minutes and the team must stay in one location. The play location is not defined and if the players are out of the play zone for more than 15 seconds, they lose the game.

Attackers

The Attacker's team can have up to ten players. The objective is to kill the Hold-outs.

Each Hold-Out has one life each whereas the Attackers get unlimited lives. To win the game, the Hold-Outs have to survive the game. The Attackers have to kill the Hold-Outs within the given time to win.

What kind of ammunition is there for both teams?

Hold-Outs get access to many powerful weapons:

SNS Pistol Mk II: 60 rounds, Incendiary Rounds, Flashlight, Mounted Scope, Compensator

SMG Mk II: 600 rounds

Combat MG Mk II: 2000 rounds

Special Carbine Mk II & Advanced Rifle: 900 rounds

Heavy Sniper Mk II: 12 rounds, Advanced Scope

Baseball Bat

Pump Shotgun Mk II & Assault Shotgun: 240 rounds

Grenade Launcher: 5 grenades

5 Hand Grenades

1 Proximity Mine

3 Molotov Cocktails

Attackers, however, get access to only one weapon:

Double Barrel Shotguns: 60 rounds

How many Double Down maps are there?

There are seven Double Down maps, each at a different location:

Double Down I: Paleto Forest Sawmill in Paleto Forest.

Double Down II: Freight Train traveling south from Mount Gordo at Cape Catfish.

Double Down III: Altruist Camp in Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness.

Double Down IV: Los Santos Naval Port on Elysian Island.

Double Down V: Pala Springs Aerial Tramway in Paleto Forest.

Double Down VI: Fort Zancudo.

Double Down VII: Cape Catfish.

How to play Double Down in GTA Online?

To play Adversary Mode, players need to do the following:

Open the main menu and click on the 'Online' Tab. Then go to 'Jobs', then 'Play Jobs', then go to 'Rockstar Created' tab The next step is to click on the 'Adversary Mode' Tab From the 'All Adversary Mode' List, scroll down to find the Double Down missions listed I-VII. Players can select any of the seven missions and start on with the mission either as Hold-outs or Attackers.

The mode itself is thrilling, and the added benefit of 2x GTA$ & RP for GTA+ is surely a grab. To earn more cash, Hold-Outs must play the full rounds. For shorter rounds, the payment will be comparatively less. Players must survive for the entire four minutes of the game to earn the highest amount of cash, and the benefit of earning double cash is surely going to be the icing on the cake.

