How to play GTA 5 on Android devices through PS Remote Play: Step-by-step guide for beginners

GTA 5 is one of the most popular titles of all time. The game is still going strong and is amassing massive numbers, despite the fact that it was released over seven years ago.

GTA 5 is so popular that some players even want to play the game on their mobile devices. However, this is not possible as the game is not available on mobile platforms.

Fortunately, players can always mirror GTA 5 on their Android and iOS devices by using the PS Remote Play and Steam Link.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how gamers can play GTA 5 through the PS Remote Play.

How to play GTA 5 on Android devices using PS Remote Play

(Image via Google Play Store)

Before starting, players must ensure that they have activated their PS4 as their Primary PS4 (They can do so via navigating through the Account Management setting).

Step 1: Players must first enable the ‘Enable Remote Play’ option by following the given steps: Settings > Remote Play Connection Settings > Enable Remote Play.

Step 2: They should then download the PS Remote Play application on their mobile device. Click here to visit the Google Play Store page of the app.

Step 3: Players must next log in to their PS4 account on the device, and click on the ‘Start’ button.

Step 4: The device will automatically connect to their PS4, and the screen will get mirrored.

Step 5: Players can then select GTA 5. The game will start, and they can now enjoy playing.

If it doesn’t automatically connect, players can manually register their device by following these steps: Settings > Remote Play Connection Settings > Add device. They can then enter the code on their device.

Moreover, players can also click on the ‘Enable Turning On PS4 from Network’ option present in the ‘Set features available in the rest mode’. This will enable them to turn on the PS4 while it’s in rest and use the remote play feature.

