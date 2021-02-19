How to play GTA 5 on Android devices using Steam Link in February 2021: Step-by-step guide for beginners

GTA 5 is the latest installment in the renowned Grand Theft Auto series. It is one of the best-selling entertainment products of all time.

Despite hitting the market more than seven years ago, the game has shown no signs of slowing down.

Google Play Store page of Steam Link

GTA 5 is so popular that many players even look for ways to play it on their mobile devices. However, the game is not available on the mobile platform.

Fortunately, players can always mirror GTA 5 and play it using applications like Steam Link.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can use Steam Link to mirror and play GTA 5.

How can beginners play GTA 5 on Android devices using Steam Link?

GTA 5 on Steam Link

Note: To play GTA 5 using Steam Link, the game must be running on a laptop/PC screen via Steam. Players also need to have a good mobile device and a decent internet connection. The laptop/PC being used has to be connected to the same network.

Players can follow the steps given below to play GTA 5 using Steam Link:

Step 1: Players should first download the Steam Link application on their devices. The link for the Google Play Store page of Steam Link is given below:

Steam Link on Google Play Store: Click here.

Step 2: They can then pair the device to the Steam application and tap on the ‘Start Playing’ button.

Players have to pair the device

Step 3: Their screens will transition to the "Big Picture Mode" and start getting mirrored.

Step 4: Players should choose GTA 5 from their Steam library and press the ‘Play’ button. The game will soon begin, and they will be able to enjoy it on their mobile devices.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

