How to play GTA 5 on Android legally by mirroring through Steam Link and PS Remote Play: Step-by-step beginners guide

Grand Theft Auto is one of the most iconic games series, and GTA 5 is its latest installment. The title is still quite prevalent and has a massive player base, considering it was released seven years back. Many games from the series are available on various platforms, including Windows, consoles, and even mobile devices.

However, GTA 5 is yet to be released on the mobile platform. However, users can use applications like Steam Link and PS Remote Play to mirror the title on their smartphones.

Playing GTA 5 on Android via mirroring through Steam Link and PS Remote Play

#1 - Steam Link

Steam Link on Google Play Store

Players can follow these steps to mirror and play GTA 5:

Step 1: They have to first download the Steam Link application:

Google Play Store: Click here

Step 2: They must pair the mobile to the Steam app and click the ‘Start Playing’ button.

Pair the device to the PC

Step 3: The screen will then transition to the Big Picture Mode, and the content will start getting mirrored on the phone.

Step 4: Users can select GTA 5 from the Steam Library and click the ‘Play’ button.

#2 PS Remote Play

PS Remote Play on the Google Play Store

Step 1: Gamers have to download the ‘PS Remote Play’ application.

Google Play Store: Click here

Step 2: They must enable the ‘Enable Remote Play’ option by following these steps: Settings > Remote Play Connection Settings > Enable Remote Play.

Step 3: They can log in to their PS4 accounts on the device, and click the ‘Start’ button.

Step 4: The device will automatically connect to their PS4, and the screen will get mirrored. In case the device doesn't get connected, players can manually register their device by following these steps: Settings > Remote Play Connection Settings > Add device.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to older gamers, several newer players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.