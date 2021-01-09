How to play GTA 5 on Android mobile using Steam Link in 2021: Step-by-step guide for beginners

GTA 5 is one of the most popular titles from the iconic Grand Theft Auto franchise. The game came out in 2013 but has managed to stay relevant even seven years after its release.

A number of games from the GTA series are available to play on consoles, PCs and even mobile phones. However, GTA 5 is not available on mobile platforms.

Fortunately for players who want to experience GTA 5 on their mobile devices, applications like Steam Link and PS Remote Play allow them to mirror the game on their phones.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to play GTA 5 on Android devices using Steam Link.

Steps to play GTA 5 on Android devices by mirroring the game using Steam Link

GTA 5 on Steam Link

(It is important to note that GTA 5 must be running on the PC/laptop screen of the user for it to get mirrored on the mobile device via Steam Link.)

Players can follow the steps given below to play GTA 5 on their Android device using the Steam Link application:

Step 1: Players first have to download the Steam Link app on their mobile device. They can click on the link given below to visit Steam Link’s page on Google Play Store.

Steam Link on Google Play Store: Click here

Step 2: Players would then have to pair the device with the Steam app present on their PC/laptop.

Pair the device to the PC

Step 3: Next, they should press the ‘Start Playing’ button. Their screen will transition to the ‘Steam Big Picture’ mode. Both the PC and the mobile device will have the same visual.

Step 4: Lastly, players have to select GTA 5 from their Steam Library and tap on the ‘Play’ button.

(Players must note that they need to have a PC/laptop that is capable of running GTA 5, a decent mobile device, and a good internet connection. Their mobile device and PC/laptop should also be connected to the same network.)

