How to play GTA San Andreas in 2022

Even today, GTA San Andreas can still be a fun way to spend a few hours.

When the game was first released in 2004, it completely redefined the software capabilities of the PlayStation 2. GTA San Andreas was praised for its diverse map design, engaging story, and open world gameplay.

While it's not perfect by any means, the original game still holds up well. It does more right than wrong. However, the PlayStation 2 was several generations ago. Newer players will need other methods to play the game.

There are several ways to play GTA San Andreas in 2022

The massive success of GTA San Andreas cannot be denied. Multiple generations later, Rockstar would continue to release the game on multiple consoles. This article will take a look at its current availability.

These are the available platforms

The game has been released on multiple consoles over the past several years. Here is the full list of available platforms:

PlayStation 2 (original)

(original) Xbox (original)

(original) PlayStation 3 (port)

(port) Xbox 360 (port)

(port) PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 (Definitive Edition)

(Definitive Edition) Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S (Definitive Edition)

(Definitive Edition) Nintendo Switch (Definitive Edition)

Keep in mind that some ports were emulated from the original game. However, they would later be replaced with mobile ports. Speaking of which, the game has also been released on various mobile devices, so players can take it on the go:

macOS (mobile port)

(mobile port) iOS Android (mobile port)

(mobile port) Windows Phone (mobile port)

(mobile port) Fire OS (mobile port)

Last but not least, GTA San Andreas will be available on the Oculus Quest 2 in the very near future. Players should definitely stay tuned for more information. This is the first time a GTA title will be available in virtual reality (VR).

Keep in mind that each version is different

The original game has been drastically changed every time it was ported to latest consoles. For starters, music licenses would have expired by then. Naturally, a good number of original songs have been removed in later versions.

Unfortunately, GTA San Andreas also has a history of porting disasters. With that said, the original is the best version of the game. The soundtrack is still intact and it doesn't have graphical bugs or game-breaking glitches. It's also the hardest version to find, since the PlayStation 2 is a very old console.

The mobile ports are the most accessible today. While it has been streamlined for a tinier screen, anybody can pick it up and play. It's best used for casual purposes, especially if the player is going somewhere.

The Steam version is no longer available

Sadly, GTA San Andreas is no longer available on Steam. Rockstar took it down last year so they can replace it with the Definitive Edition. Steam had the following to say on the official webpage:

"At the request of the publisher, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is no longer available for sale on Steam."

Of course, the Definitive Edition isn't the same game. Despite a few enhancements, the remaster is plagued with several problems. Players are better off avoiding that particular version.

