5 reasons why GTA San Andreas is something to look forward to on the Oculus Quest 2

GTA San Andreas is an iconic video game that still holds a special place in many gamers' hearts, so one has to hope that its Oculus Quest 2 port will be good too. Meta hasn't announced much about the upcoming port, other than the fact that it's under development. Still, there are a few reasons to be slightly hyped about it.

It's worth mentioning that GTA San Andreas has only been announced for the Oculus Quest 2 as far as VR headsets go. Whether it's exclusive to it or not remains to be seen in the future, but it's one of the many reasons why a person might want to buy the headset.

Five reasons the upcoming Oculus Quest 2 port of GTA San Andreas is something to look forward to

5) Good price for VR

It costs $299 for the 128 GB option; 256 GB costs $399 (Image via Oculus)

The Oculus Quest 2's price tag of $299 might not seem particularly cheap, but one has to compare it to some of its competition. Other VR headsets can cost over $1,000, which would be unthinkable for some gamers to consider. Plus, one doesn't need to buy this headset solely for GTA San Andreas.

4) GTA San Andreas's reputation

Real ones know how good it is (Image via Rockstar Games)

If the upcoming Oculus Quest 2 port uses the original version of the game, then it should be a fun, if not novel, experience. Even outside of which version this port will use, it's worth noting that GTA San Andreas is still many gamers' favorite Grand Theft Auto game.

Any port related to it is often something to check out (or at least a reason to pay attention to its reviews). It's not made by Grove Street Games, so that's already a step up.

3) To see if it'll be a trainwreck at launch like the Definitive Edition

The concept of the GTA Trilogy was great; it would've been an HD remaster of three classic titles. However, most gamers know that it didn't live up to many people's expectations. It quickly became the series' lowest-rated game on Metacritic and tarnished the original games' legacies just a bit.

There is no footage of the game yet, which could be a cause for worry for some fans. On the bright side, there is no announcement regarding its release date, so the game might not arrive for several years.

The game could be showcased in the upcoming Meta Quest event, which is scheduled to take place on April 20, 2022.

2) Portability

It's made to fit on a person's head, after all (Image via The Verge)

The Oculus Quest 2 might not be as powerful as some players' PCs, but it makes up for it by being portable. It's not a heavy device, as it weighs approximately 500 grams. One can take it anywhere in their home and not have to worry about messing around with wires or TVs.

One can also take it to their vacation home or other trips more efficiently than traditional consoles. It might not be as convenient as a phone, but it's still a neat reason to own an Oculus Quest 2 and GTA San Andreas.

1) An official Grand Theft Auto game in VR

VR mods have existed in a few Grand Theft Auto games, but there's always something intriguing about playing an official game designed with it in mind. The Oculus Quest 2 feels entirely different to play compared to consoles and PC, and it's not something that a simple first-person POV can replicate.

In fact, GTA San Andreas will be the first Grand Theft Auto game to have official VR support. Thus, anybody looking for an authentic VR experience with one has to buy GTA San Andreas on the Oculus Quest 2.

Just imagine replaying through some of the game's most iconic moments from a perspective never previously offered via official means.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul