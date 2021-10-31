5 GTA San Andreas missions that will be fun on the Oculus Quest 2 thanks to VR

The VR aspect of the Oculus Quest 2 will make some GTA San Andreas missions come to life.

Many of the potentially fun missions were already wonderful in the original version of GTA San Andreas. Adding in VR helps make them feel more immersive.

For the first time, GTA San Andreas is playable with official VR support. The game is still in development for the Oculus Quest 2, but it's worth noting that it will be exclusive to that VR headset.

The Oculus Quest 2 runs well and features several games with good controls on the system. Assuming GTA San Andreas is one of them, there are plenty of good missions to play through once again.

Five GTA San Andreas missions that will feel exhilarating on the Oculus Quest 2 thanks to VR

5) Saint Mark's Bistro

Liberty City is only visitable in a single mission. Saint Mark's Bistro has CJ go to this destination to eliminate Marco Forelli. Hence, it's the only opportunity for the player to enjoy the winter landscape of Liberty City in GTA San Andreas.

It's still a fun mission to go through outside of that. There are plenty of enemies to dispose of, but it's not too long until it gets boring. It also has some flying parts, which adds some diversity to the mission.

4) House Party

Many GTA San Andreas fans already love this mission. Hence, it should also be a fun experience on the Oculus Quest 2. The VR headset will make the shooting feel far more immersive than the original version.

The Ballas come from a few different spots, so the players should be astute and pay attention to their surroundings. Using the Oculus Quest 2 might make them unaware of Sweet's bad AI, but it should still be a fun mission regardless.

3) Breaking the Bank at Caligula's

Heists are usually some of the most fun aspects that a GTA game can offer. Seeing them in a first-person POV adds even more joy to the experience, as evident by GTA 5's Enhanced Edition.

Now imagine doing something similar in VR. The Oculus Quest 2 will make that possible, and this mission has all the hallmarks of a fun time. It pays very well, and there are several enemies to fight through.

Jumping off the roof might feel thrilling, thanks to the Oculus Quest 2.

2) End of the Line

The final mission of most GTA games is usually epic. End of the Line is no exception, as players can now blitz through the Big Smoke's goons as if they were there in person.

It's one of the longest missions in GTA San Andreas, so it will test the player's skills. One should already be used to the Oculus Quest 2 by this point.

Chasing Officer Tenpenny throughout Los Santos is going to feel epic with this VR headset. The chaos of the riots might disorient the player, but it's the final obstacle to overcome.

1) Black Project

This mission is already fun to play through in a normal version of GTA San Andreas. However, infiltrating Area 69 in VR will be fun. Using thermal goggles would feel amazing with the Oculus Quest 2.

Not to mention, flying the jetpack is going to be exciting. Doing it in VR will also make it easier for players to do drive-bys, making the mission feel more action-oriented than usual.

All of these features make it one of the most unique missions in a VR setting. Plus, it's also one of the few missions where a player can attempt a stealthy approach. As far as missions on the Oculus Quest 2 go, it's hard to think of one more innovative.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

