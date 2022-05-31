How to play Kart Krash in GTA Online in 2022

Rockstar Games, the guardian of GTA, never fails to surprise its playerbase. From GTA’s birth in 1997 to the 2D Universe till today in the HD Universe, each game introduced is unique in its own way.

Kart Karsh can be seen in the GTA Online gameplay. It was first introduced to players at an event called Kart Krash: Full Auto Week.

Though the event has ended, players can still access and play the fun game mode in 2022. With that being said, this article shares everything players should know about Kart Krash and how to play it in GTA Online.

Everything to know about Kart Krash

Kart Krash is a weaponized go-kart game mode in GTA Online. The driving-based game is perfect even for all those players who don't want to just race but have fun. It is one of the most fun, engaging game modes so far.

In this mode, players can either play solo or as a team. The team can be in either a group of two or four. Power-ups can be placed in different places within the maps, with weapons attached to go-karts to blow off rival teams or players.

Another exciting feature that makes the game thrilling from the start itself is that players can transform their cart into a Sasquatch Monster Truck or an RC Truck using two power-ups from the ground up.

Players have to compete against eight opponents in the same lobby. All the participants start with standard karts to make it a level playing field. Machine guns are pre-attached to the karts. As the game begins, players can boost their speed, repair their kart, etc.

Players have to be the last ones standing in the action-filled free-for-alls or in a team to win this game. Players can get multiple lives depending on the game and respawn till the last one.

How to start Kart Krash in GTA Online?

Players who wish to showcase their crash-action skills can gear up with their fellow mates in a few steps. First, players need to click on the Online Tab on the homepage. The next step is to click on the Jobs tab from the drop-down box.

Furthermore, the player must select the Play Job option and click on the Rockstar Created Tab. Lastly, players need to select the Deathmatch option and choose the map to enter the game.

The Full Auto Deathmatch mode has seven maps - Kart Krash - Full Auto (I-VII) to choose from, from the given. Some are in team mode, and some are in the last man standing mode. Team and solo modes come with three scales and one scale, respectively.

What vehicles can be used in Kart Krash?

Only go-karts are eligible and available for the game mode. Here are the different go-karts players can choose from:

● Veto Classic

● Veto Modern

● Customized version of the above two.

In the end, players should taste the carnage with Kart Krash, even in 2022. With few power-ups and the inclusion of a full-fledged racing mode, this game mode has the potential to become one of the most entertaining game modes in Los Santos.

