How to play Lamar Contact Missions in GTA Online (4x bonus this week)

GTA Online has come up with another 4x bonus this week, and this time, it's for Lamar's contact missions. These tasks can be completed solo or with a team of up to six players.

4x gives them the chance to earn the maximum amount of money every week through different missions and heists and make in-game purchases.

There will also be the usual discounts on select vehicles, weapons, business upgrades, and modifications, plus free cars to GTA+ members, along with free clothing and accessories.

There is also an ongoing event featuring Sprunk versus eCola, with fans taking a stand for their chosen side to win a cool $300,000 if their side wins the vote, decided by September 14.

Lamar's missions are usually fun and easy to complete, and some missions can be repeated this week to make the most of the 4x bonus. Below are the guides for two missions, one that can be played solo and one that can be played with friends to complete (up to six users). Completing these missions in Hard mode will pay out even more.

GTA Online's weekly event includes new vehicles, discounts as well

Rooftop Rumble

This mission can be completed solo with up to four others. It starts with Martin Madrazo sending a message saying the FIB gets some helpful information at times.

Some of this can be pretty valuable to Martin, so he puts out word that there will be a good payout if a FIB meeting is ambushed and the documents are retrieved and delivered back to Martin.

The guide to follow to complete the mission:

The mission starts with gamers heading to a Parking Lot marked on the map. There will be NPCs to be taken down. The recommended weapon is an Advanced Rifle. One of the NPCs will have a briefcase that has to be retrieved. The documents will then have to be delivered back to Madrazo's house, just over two miles away. Players will then be chased by more NPCs on the way until the destination is reached.

This mission will pay up to $25,000 to users. 4x can get them up to $100,000.

Trash Talk

This mission can be completed with up to six others. Martin Madrazo sends out a message ordering gamers to destroy four garbage trucks.

These trucks belong to a rival gang, so along with the trucks, the entire gang and their crew boss will need to be taken down to end the mission successfully.

Here's a guide to completing the mission:

Gamers will need to start by driving up to the location of the trucks, preferably taking more than one vehicle. The four trucks will be spread across the map so they can head to different trucks at the same time. Sticky bombs are recommended to be used as they can easily take down the trucks. Once the trucks are destroyed, players must head to El Burro Heights to take down the gang and their crew boss. There will be more garbage trucks at the location that needs to be blown away as well. Once the trucks and the NPCs are taken down, the crew boss will make a run for it. Once he is killed, the mission will end.

This mission will pay up to $20,000 to users. 4x can get them up to $80,000.

Other GTA Online Lamar missions can also be played and replayed to make the most of the 4x bonus GTA$ and RP this week, which runs until August 31. Apart from this, GTA+ members can get 50% bonus GTA$ and RP on completing Operation Paper Trail.

Note: This article contains the writer's opinion.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer