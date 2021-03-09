How to purchase and customize the Dune FAV in GTA Online?

Every so often, GTA Online players will find a player driving a vehicle that they've never seen before, and it's pretty common given just how many vehicles there are.

Due to the overwhelming range of cars, bikes, ATVs, planes, and everything else in GTA Online, a lot of great vehicles get swept under the rug and don't get their due.

One such off-road vehicle is the Dune FAV, a great-looking anomaly of a car. It ticks a lot of boxes when it comes to appealing vehicles in GTA Online. For one, it looks like something straight out of a Fast and Furious movie and has a decent performance.

Players will find that performance is often secondary in GTA Online as players only need a couple of utility vehicles in the garage. The rest are novelty purchases, and vehicles get bought as a result of either their looks or just how odd they are; the Dune FAV is a bit of both.

Purchasing and customizing the Dune FAV in GTA Online

"History shows that where an army fails, a surgical strike can succeed. All you need is a couple of well-drilled sociopaths, a fresh batch of experimental drugs, a cache of depleted uranium munitions, and a lightweight, armored sandrail with a machine gun bolted to the dash. We can't officially comment on the rest, but we can assure you the Dune FAV is going to be all the transport you need."

―Warstock Cache & Carry description.

The Dune FAV is somewhat of an upgrade to the Dune Buggy, as the former is built and customized specifically for combat. The Dune FAV has superb off-roading capabilities and can hold its own on any rough surface off the beaten path.

The vehicle can be purchased from Warstock Cache and Carry for $1,300,500 and has a decent amount of weapons on it that makes it a menacing vehicle. The Dune FAV can be kitted out with a Machine Gun, a Grenade Launcher, and a Minigun.

To add weapons and to customize the Dune FAV, players will need a Vehicle Workshop within a MOC or an Avenger. Also, the Grenade Launcher can only be obtained after research in the Bunker.