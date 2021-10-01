How to quickly make money in GTA 4

GTA 4 players need ways to make their in-game money, which is why they need to learn a few tricks.

GTA 4 is a crime drama where the protagonist must resort to violent ways. Since this is the GTA series, it's also how players earn a living. Niko Bellic is no different, and he doesn't know any other way of life.

GTA 4 players mainly use money for weapons and clothing. They can rely on missions, but there is a limit to them. Players will eventually run out of money and will need more reliable sources of income. Here are some of the quickest ways to earn cash on the side.

GTA 4 players can quickly make lots of money with these methods

The quicker a player makes money, the faster they can buy everything they want. This ranges from expensive clothes to weapon caches. Little Jacob doesn't sell his weapons cheaply. Here are some dependable methods to earn cash in GTA 4.

Stevie's Car Thefts

GTA 4 players will unlock this feature once they get to Alderney. They must complete the missions No. 1 (Brucie Kibbutz) and Smackdown (Derrick McReary). Niko will be tasked with delivering 30 cars to Stevie's garage.

Thankfully, players will be given hints via text messages. The main goal is to deliver every single vehicle, and while it will take some time, the rewards are worth the wait. Players will be able to sell any vehicle they want.

Stevie's garage is one of the best ways to earn money in GTA 4, and all players have to do is make sure not to damage the vehicle upon delivery. They will receive more cash by doing so. Once this side quest is completed, players will never have to worry about money ever again.

Find a Securicar

Players should target security vans and steal the money. However, their spawn locations are completely random. The good news is there are ways to track it down more easily. Players will find these vans in industrial locations, mainly in Algonquin and Alderney. Here are a few to watch out for:

Acter Industrial Park (Alderney)

Algonquin Bridge, Colony Island (Algonquin)

The Exchange (Algonquin)

The Triangle Club (Bohan)

Apparently, spawn rates will increase if the player is already driving a Securicar. The GTA series tends to load the same cars if the player is driving one. It's a very common phenomenon.

Police missions

In their spare time, GTA 4 players can also fight other criminals. If they gain control of a police cruiser, they can access the main computer and be given a few vigilante missions. Some of them are randomized. Meanwhile, the Most Wanted missions are the ones to watch out for.

GTA 4 players can earn a good amount of money with these side missions. They should be mindful not to waste too much ammo. At the very least, it's a decent way to earn a living.

Also Read

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi