How to sell drugs to Street Dealers and earn 2x cash in GTA Online this week (March 23 to March 29)

In GTA Online, Street Dealers is a random event where players can sell drugs to three different NPCs and earn cash. From March 23 to March 29, players have the chance to earn double the money by selling premium products to those characters. This article discusses how one can sell drugs to the three Street Dealers and earn 2x cash in the process.

However, it might be worth noting before moving on that only GTA Online players who own MC businesses, Nightclub techs, and Acid Lab can participate in the Street Dealers event. If a gamer does not have any of these, they will not be able to sell drugs to the NPCs.

Tez2 @TezFunz2

No new vehicle



2x GTA$ & RP

- First & Last Dose Missions

- G's Caches

- Stash Houses

- Trap Door Adv Mode



2x GTA$

- Taxi Work

- Street Dealers



2x Supplies

- Acid Lab Resupply Missions



1.5x Speed Boost for Acid production

#GTAOnline [Mar 23 - 30]No new vehicle2x GTA$ & RP- First & Last Dose Missions- G's Caches- Stash Houses- Trap Door Adv Mode2x GTA$- Taxi Work- Street Dealers2x Supplies- Acid Lab Resupply Missions1.5x Speed Boost for Acid production [Mar 23 - 30]No new vehicle2x GTA$ & RP- First & Last Dose Missions- G's Caches- Stash Houses- Trap Door Adv Mode2x GTA$- Taxi Work- Street Dealers2x Supplies- Acid Lab Resupply Missions1.5x Speed Boost for Acid production#GTAOnline

Players should know this about Street Dealers in GTA Online

To begin with, players can find the Street Dealers by going to the purple chat bubble icon on the map. It denotes the location of each NPC, which changes every 24 hours. To find the dealers, you should travel around the map. The purple icon indicating the location of each NPC will appear on the minimap as soon as you enter their vicinity.

Once you have found the dealers in GTA Online, you can sell four different drugs to them for money. These products include 10 units of Weed, two of Meth, one of Cocaine, and 10 of Acid. The prices of these products can fluctuate, with a premium item being marked with a golden star when you're selling to one of the dealers. Each NPC will offer to buy one specific highly desired product at double the price.

It is important to note that the dealers' location changes every 24 hours in the real world, so players will need to search for them each day. Additionally, the prices and premium labels on items can vary from time to time, but on average, players can make between $80,000 and $100,000 in profits per day by participating in this event and selling drugs.

How much can solo players earn in this GTA Online event?

In GTA Online's Street Dealers event, players can buy and sell drugs for profit. Each dealer offers different prices for each drug. While Cocaine and Meth have the highest single-unit prices, Weed, and Acid can be sold in bulk for comparable profits.

The lowest and highest single-unit prices for Cocaine are $19,000 and $21,000, respectively, with profits of approximately $20,000 per trade. Meth has the lowest and highest single-unit price of $8,250 and $9,250 and profits of around $17,500 per trade (two units).

Weed's lowest and highest single-unit prices are $1,400 and $1,600, with profits of about $15,000 per trade (ten units). Acid's lowest and highest single-unit prices are $1,385 and $1,585, respectively, and players can make a profit of approximately $14,850 per trade (ten units).

In addition, there is a chance for each drug to be listed as a premium product, which doubles the profits of that trade. The odds of each of Cocaine, Meth, Weed, and Acid being listed as an in-demand item are 15%, 20%, 30%, and 35%, respectively. Players should keep this in mind when deciding which drugs to buy and sell to maximize their profits.

With the added double reward multiplier, players should be able to earn in the range of $150,000 to $200,000 per day this entire week. If gamers are able to grind hard, they should be able to end up with more than $1,000,000, which could be their first step to opening multiple doors of passive income.

Poll : Have you ever sold drugs in GTA Online's Street Dealers event? Yes No 0 votes