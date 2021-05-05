One of the best things about GTA Online is the fact that the player always has a dozen different ways that they can make money in the game. Essentially, players don't have to rely on a strict set of activities that they must check off of a list in order to progress in GTA Online.

Instead, players can simply pick and choose properties and missions that they feel are interesting and find ways to make money. While some are obviously more profitable than others, there is no harm in checking out what various purchases might get the player in GTA Online.

One extremely cool acquisition that players can make is the Terrorbyte, an absolute unit capable of a lot of cool stuff. Terrorbyte also comes with its own set of missions: Client Jobs.

How to start Client Jobs in GTA Online and are they worth it? Payouts and requirements explained

Client Jobs are pretty much Contact Missions that are unlocked after the player purchases a Terrorbyte in GTA Online. A Terrorbyte can only be unlocked after the player purchases a Nightclub.

Nightclubs can be bought from the Maze Bank Foreclosures page in GTA Online, and the Terrorbyte, from Warstock Cache and Carry. Once the players have bought a Terrorbyte, Paige Harris will contact them and introduce players to the touchscreen terminal that gives them access to Client Jobs.

There are a total of 6 Client Jobs, with some of them requiring specific upgrades in the Terrorbyte to unlock. Complete list of all Client Jobs:

1) Robbery in Progress - Minimum 1 player

2) Data Sweep - Minimum 1 player

3) Targeted Data - Drone Station required, Minimum 1 Player

4) Diamond Shopping - Drone Station Required

5) Collector's Pieces - Minimum 2 players

6) Deal Breaker - Minimum 2 players

The payout of Client Jobs is similar to that of Contact Missions, in the way that they incentivize speed over everything else. The faster the player is able to complete the mission, the higher the payout will be in GTA Online.

Factoring in a 1-minute cooldown after each mission, GTA Online players have claimed to have made about $9600 per 5 minutes. These missions are much more detailed than the typical CEO work in GTA Online, and are comparable to Import/Export and other similar work in the game.

The payout from these missions is absolutely ludicrious given just how relatively simple they can be. Client Jobs are definitely one of the best money-making methods in the game should the player be in the market for a Terrorbyte.