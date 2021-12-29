How to throw snowballs in GTA Online on PS4 and PS5

GTA Online comes with the ability to throw snowballs during this time of the year. Players can pick up these wintery projectiles from any patch of land with snow on it and throw them like a grenade. It should be noted that snowballs are quite lethal in GTA Online, where NPCs die after three snowball hits, whereas other players need ten.

This article instructs PlayStation gamers on how they can pick these up and throw them at each other, or just cause mayhem in general. Snow isn't expected to last long this year, and tomorrow's weekly update might take it away.

How to use snowballs in GTA Online: A simple guide for PS4/PS5 players

The following are step-by-step instructions for using snowballs in GTA Online for beginners:

Gamers will find snow throughout Los Santos and Blaine County in any type of session during the winter update week.

They must pick their fists from the weapons wheel while standing on top of a snow-covered ground.

To pick up a snowball, PlayStation 4 and 5 owners must use the left d-pad button on their controllers.

The snowballs work just like grenades, and hence, players need to aim using the L2 button and throw them with the R2 button.

The maximum amount of snowballs that players can store in their inventory is nine. Players usually pick up three snowballs in one go, and hence, 'refilling' takes only three button-presses.

As mentioned before, these work exactly like grenades, as they share the same animation. Hence, they can even be rolled across like ordinary grenades. This might seem to break immersion, but it's definitely a funny feature. The only difference is that snowballs can't be 'cooked', and as such, players can keep it aimed for as long as they please.

The entire map of GTA Online gets coated with snow during this time of the year. Additionally, players are offered various gifts as part of this Festive Surprise update. This is a tradition of the game that has been continued since 2013, the very year that the game was released.

This year, snowfall arrived a bit later than usual, on December 23, and most sources report that it will last till December 29, which is much shorter than usual.

Note: This article is primarily meant for beginners in GTA Online.

