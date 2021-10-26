How to carry out Gang Warfare in GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas players will know the true meaning of power through Gang Warfare.

The series always had a focus on gang conflicts. Whether it's the mafia or yakuza, everybody wants a piece of the pie. GTA San Andreas takes the theme one step further with the three major gangs in the Los Santos area, and players will represent the Grove Street Families.

Gang Warfare is an important feature in GTA San Andreas. This allows players to fight for their turf, and will be available after the Doberman mission. However, it becomes inactive from The Green Sabre to Home Coming. Gang Warfare in San Andreas has major rippling effects across Los Santos.

A guide on Gang Warfare in GTA San Andreas

This article will go over the basics of Gang Warfare. This feature is crucial to both the gameplay and story of GTA San Andreas. Here's how it works.

The basic fundamentals

Each of the three gangs own specific parts of the map. Grove Street Families is represented by green. Meanwhile, the Ballas use a purple color scheme, and the Vagos identify themselves with yellow. The main game map uses colors to indicate the territories.

To start Gang Warfare, players must attack a rival gang in their area which will trigger the first of three enemy waves. Players need to outlast each of them. In the meantime, there are a few health and armor spawns nearby. Players should make sure to bring their best weapons, and they can even call for backup if necessary.

GTA San Andreas divides gang territories into various sections. When Gang Warfare is activated, that particular area will flash red, and will turn green only if the player clears all the enemy waves. Readers should keep in mind that player territories can also be attacked. In such instances, players are expected to defend the area.

Players should be careful in hostile territories

GTA San Andreas won't make things easy for the player. The game starts off with very little territory for the Grove Street Families, and players need to be careful when they visit rival areas since the Ballas and Vagos will not take kindly to their presence.

When an enemy gang sees the player, they might follow in pursuit. There are times where they will open fire. At that point, the player should either run away or defend themselves. Doing the latter may invoke Gang Warfare.

Players can always check the map to check whether areas are purple or yellow, with green being the safest.

Wait until the end of the game to engage in Gang Warfare

This feature is available in the early parts of GTA San Andreas. However, story events will dictate otherwise. Grove Street Families will be forced into hiding after Big Smoke betrays them. Any territory gained in this time period will be lost after The Green Sabre.

Grove Street Families won't return to prominence until the final act. By this point, the player can finally strike back against Big Smoke. They should also have very powerful weapons and vehicles. Gang Warfare will be available once again after the Home Coming mission.

