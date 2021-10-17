A list of major gangs in GTA San Andreas 

There are several major gangs within GTA San Andreas and their main goals are power and money.

Whether it's Los Santos or San Fierro, major gangs have taken control of each city. GTA San Andreas places a major emphasis on these gang wars. Unlike other games, the gang culture is an integral aspect of the main protagonist. CJ represents the color green with the Grove Street Families.

Every single one of these gangs is dangerous. GTA San Andreas players will cross paths with nearly all of them. Thankfully, a few of them are useful allies. Players will have to wipe out the entire board of their enemies. By doing so, The Grove Street Families will reign supreme.

A look at each major gang in GTA San Andreas

There are eight gangs in GTA San Andreas. Four of them are in Los Santos, while three are in San Fierro. Las Venturas has the least amount with one (not counting the Triads, who made their arrival later).

Grove Street Families

Grove Street Families is one of the most iconic gangs in the entire series. They are recognizable by their green color scheme.

GTA San Andreas showcases their recent decline in power. Their refusal to deal hard drugs has resulted in major financial losses. Ballas and Vagos gained the upper hand in Los Santos.

The gang was nearly destroyed in the first act of GTA San Andreas. CJ is exiled and Sweet is incarcerated. Meanwhile, Big Smoke and Ryder betrayed the gang and sided with their rivals. It's not until the end of the game where they begin to rise with power. Eventually, CJ is victorious against his enemies.

Ballas

Ballas are the main rivals to the Grove Street Families. They use a purple color scheme to identify themselves. Unlike CJ and Sweet, they have no issues with dealing hard drugs. This gives them a major advantage in the ongoing gang wars.

At some point in the story, they side with Big Smoke and his criminal empire. When CJ returns to Los Santos, he must take out both the Ballas and Vagos. Players can get rid of them entirely if they take over all the territories.

Los Santos Vagos

Vagos are another powerful gang in Los Santos. They are to the Aztecas, what Ballas are to the Grove Street Families. The Vagos aren't as powerful as the Ballas, but they are close behind. Players will recognize them by their bright yellow headbands.

When Big Smoke starts running his drug operations, he employs the Vagos for protection. GTA San Andreas players can wipe them out if they complete all the gang turf wars.

Varrios Los Aztecas

The Aztecas are one of the very few gang allies. They mainly take orders from high ranking member Cesar. His relationship with CJ's sister was originally a cause for concern. However, he proves himself to be a true ally. Cesar helped out CJ several times in the story.

Turquoise is the prominent color of the Aztecas. They will not be hostile to the player unless provoked.

San Fierro Rifa

While the Rifa are among the weaker gangs, they are still a threat in the story. This gang is run by the menacing T-Bone. He seems to have unresolved issues with Cesar. Both Rifa and Aztecas have an ongoing rivalry. For some reason, they both share a similar color scheme.

The gang served the Loco Syndicate as their primary enforcers. They distribute drugs throughout San Fierro. Eventually, their operations are put to an end by the player. T-Bone is taken out by CJ and Cesar in Pier 69.

San Fierro Triads

Triads are the last major gang ally in GTA San Andreas. Run by Wu Zi Mu, they run businesses in both San Fierro and Las Venturas. CJ has worked with them on several missions. Together, they undermined the Loco Syndicate.

Wu Zi Mu also ran a casino in Las Venturas. GTA San Andreas players can perform an optional heist with the Triads. Doing so gets them on the bad side with the Mafia. However, it also establishes the Triads as serious threats.

Da Nang Boys

This violent gang is one of the smaller ones in San Fierro. They are the main rivals to the Triads. Unlike most gangs, they are rather neutral toward the player. At some point, CJ has to settle the conflict between the Triads and Da Nang Boys. He takes out their leader on a huge cargo ship.

The Mafia

The Mafia are native to Las Venturas. Just like their real world counterparts in the 90's, they ran casinos in the desert area. They went to war with the Triads in GTA San Andreas. It ends with CJ robbing Caligula's Palace.

GTA San Andreas is the only time where players work for the mafia in the #D Universe. The Mafia is unique for several reasons. For instance, they have four pedestrian models instead of the standard three. They were also meant to own territory like the Ballas and Vagos.

Also Read

Note: This article reflects the writer's views.

Edited by Srijan Sen