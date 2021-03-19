Simply getting the job done doesn't cut it in GTA Online, as the critical part is to look good while doing it. One of the many ways it allows for player agency and to express themselves is through the fantastic collection of cosmetics and clothing.

Often, Rockstar Games will give out clothes as a log-in bonus, which one day might be considered rare since they might go out of rotation. This week in GTA Online, the publisher's weekly update is themed around the Arena War, and the log-in bonus includes a similarly heavy-duty rugged tee.

This week, players can earn massive payouts from the Arena War game mode, Special Vehicle Work, and Rhino Hunt.

How to unlock Brute Heavy Duty Tee for free this week in GTA Online

To claim the Brute Heavy Duty Tee, all gamers must do is log-in to GTA Online, and the item will be added to their wardrobe in the coming week. In addition to the bonus Cash and RP, players will also enjoy massive discounts on the Arena War Workshop, Arena War modifications, and a bunch of Arena War vehicles.

Needless to say, if they had been hoping to cop themselves a Workshop and add a ton of firepower to their vehicles, then this is the perfect time. Discounts will cycle out by the end of the week, on Thursday.

Players will also have a chance to claim the Pfister Comet SR as the Podium Vehicle in the Diamond Casino this week in GTA Online. The car is one of the best vehicles in the game and should be a no-brainer for racing enthusiasts.

To have a shot at winning the Podium Vehicle, gamers only need a membership with the Diamond Casino and enough Chips to spin the Lucky Wheel. They need to note that they can only spin the Lucky Wheel once per day in the game.