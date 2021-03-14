How to unlock the Unlock the Neon Skull Emissive Mask in GTA Online this week

While the biggest gun and fastest car in GTA Online will get players to the top spot in any session, what good is it if they're not dressed for the occasion? The age-old adage in gaming has always been that it doesn't matter how players do it, only that they look good when doing it, and it couldn't be more true for GTA Online.

GTA Online players love giving their protagonists all sorts of wacky haircuts, bold hair color choices, questionable facial hair, and most of all, horrible clothes. There is something uniquely powerful about rolling down the street, showing up in a bright-pink overall and a giant bazooka that instantly asserts dominance.

However, if pink oppression isn't really to one's taste, the Neon Skull Emissive Mask might just be right up their alley. The good news is, GTA Online players with a proclivity to replay old heists have a shot at bagging one for free.

How to unlock the Neon Skull Emissive Mask in GTA Online this week

To bag a Neon Skull Emissive Mask this week in GTA Online, all gamers must do is complete any Prep mission for the Doomsday Heist (Image via Rockstar Newswire)

The Panic Prolaps Basketball Top is still up for grabs, and all players must do is complete the Cayo Perico Heist finale by March 17th. To get the Shorts that go along with the Top, players will have to get their hands on a Secondary Target during the heist in GTA Online.

The trick to spotting Secondary Targets is to spend enough time in recon and scope out the compound before the Finale. To bag a Neon Skull Emissive Mask this week in GTA Online, all gamers must do is complete any Prep mission for the Doomsday Heist.

To play the Doomsday Heist, players will need to own a Facility, a pretty valuable property to have in GTA Online. They must complete the Prep mission before March 17th and claim their reward after March 22nd. Users will likely receive their prize within 72 hours of March 22nd.

As a log-in bonus, players who previously picked up a Dinka Tee will receive a faded Dinka Aged Tee in GTA Online.