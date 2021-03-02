How to upgrade the Specter to its custom variant in GTA Online?

GTA Online is perhaps one of the easiest sells for petrolheads and racing game fans as the title is as much about fast cars as it is about guns. Every now and then, players will spot an absolutely minted ride going down the street and immediately want to cop themselves one.

Usually, these are cars that might cost the player north of a million bucks in GTA Online, but thankfully, the game provides players enough resources to turn any car into a masterpiece.

One of the best additions to GTA Online came in the way of Benny's Original Motor Works. It is a custom car shop in GTA Online's Los Santos that lets players customize and upgrade their rides to perfection with more options than were available in Los Santos Customs.

Upgrading the Specter to its custom variant in GTA Online

The Dewbauchee Specter is one of the best-looking sedans in GTA Online, but surely, players can do with a few more bells and whistles on their ride.

Firstly, players need to buy a Dewbauchee Specter from Benny's Original Motor Works by driving to its location on the map.

Players can drive to Benny's by simply selecting it as the waypoint on the Quick GPS Navigation from the Interaction Menu. There, players can start customizing their vehicles once bought.

Select upgrade and pick the custom variant of the Specter, which costs $252,000. However, keep in mind that this conversion is simply a cosmetic addition to the car and will often reduce its performance capabilities.

Due to the additions made to the car, the Specter Custom, although visually appealing, will lose out on some of its performance.

Players may have vastly superior vehicles in their garage for speed, but perhaps none can look as good as the Specter Custom.

