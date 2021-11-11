How to use the Jetpack cheat code in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

The Jetpack was introduced to the series in GTA San Andreas. Players were bedazzled by the sheer versatility of this tool. Allowing for easy and fun travel across the vast landscape, the Jetpack was an excellent addition to the game.

With that being said, the release of GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition has reignited players' interest in this superb tool. In the original game, they could get the Jetpack in one of two ways: One was by completing the mission 'the Black Project' while the other entailed using the Jetpack cheat code.

Suffice to say, the latter is a much easier method. This article highlights all the cheats across various platforms to spawn the Jetpack in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

Cheat code for the Jetpack in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

All the cheats in the Definitive Edition remain the same as they were in the original. Rockstar Games preserved the codes, so series veterans can enjoy using them just as they did in the original trilogy.

Players can use cheats to do a bunch of fun things in the game such as spawn vehicles, get infinite ammo and health. Jetpack is one of the most fun modes of transport in GTA San Andreas.

Players can use the following cheats to spawn a Jetpack:

Xbox: LB, LT, RB, RT, ↑, ↓, ←, →, LB, LT, RB, RT, ↑, ↓, ←, →

PlayStation: L1, L2, R1, R2, ↑, ↓, ←, →, L1, L2, R1, R2, ↑, ↓, ←, →

PC: ROCKETMAN

Other vehicular cheats for GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition PC

Using cheats in GTA is not frowned upon. One of the main appeals of playing this lawless open world is to enjoy it with cheats. After completing the storymode, players often explore the map with interesting vehicles and most of them are summoned using cheats.

Here are a few extra cheats for PC that players can use to spawn vehicles in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition:

OHDUDE – Spawn Hunter

MONSTERMASH – Spawn Monster Ride

JUMPJET – Spawn Hydra

VROCKPOKEY – Spawn Racecar

ITSALLBULL – Spawn Dozer

CELEBRITYSTATUS – Spawn Limo

AIWPRTON – Spawn Rhino

WHERESTHEFUNERAL – Spawn Romero

FOURWHEELFUN – Spawn Quad

TRUEGRIME – Spawn Garbage Truck

FLYINGTOSTUNT – Spawn Stunt Plane

RZHSUEW – Spawn Cadillac

CQZIJMB – Spawn Bloodring Banger

JQNTDMH – Spawn Rancher

KGGGDKP – Spawn Hovercraft

AMOMHRER – Spawn Tanker Truck

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul