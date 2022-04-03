How will GTA Plus subscription help new players?

Rockstar's recent launch of an optional paid subscription feature, GTA+, invoked mixed reactions from the gaming community. While new players have shown encouragement for the feature, hardcore gamers were left disappointed by Rockstar's decision to provide in-game cash benefits for the players against a minimal spending of 5.99 dollars per month.

Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto V is one of the best open-world games. On March 29, Rockstar introduced a GTA Plus subscription for online players. The video game-making company promises more exclusive properties will be added, attractive discounts at the upgrade cost will be given, and cash and RP bonuses will also be given through the subscription.

Note: This article is based on the views of the writer.

How will GTA paid subscription help new players

Players in GTA Online strive to build a business empire for which they want to buy multiple profitable properties. New players often find it difficult to earn in-game money initially. The new paid subscription will add monthly $500000 directly to the Maze Bank Account of the player, and it will considerably lessen the struggle for new players in the game.

Cars in the Grand Theft Auto Online game are one of the many attractions for players. The paid subscription will allow players to enjoy the Principe Deveste Eight, a hyper supercar with Hao's special upgrades, before they become purchasable for general players. It will be fascinating for a new player to drive such a fast car early in the game.

If driving fast cars is fascinating in the game, owning an auto shop is a dream come true. Autoshop is a player's own car modding factory where car performance can be upgraded, it can be given a fancy paint job, or a vehicle can be modified.

Before a player can purchase his own auto shop, he needs to be a member of the LS Car Meet. The paid subscription will waive the LS Car Meet membership fees. This will save a cash-strapped new player $50000. Some free paints and emblems will also be available to paid subscribers.

In Grand Theft Auto, players like to show their class by owning an extensive array of supercars, planes, yachts, etc. Aquarius is the most expensive yacht in the game. Owning this customizable floating beauty will establish the protagonist's love for luxury and adventure. GTA Plus subscription owners will be able to upgrade their yacht to the Aquarius Super Yacht at no additional cost.

Who doesn't want to show off a great fashion sense before their peers and neighbors? Having a wardrobe full of trendy clothes is as crucial as having an auto shop full of the best cars in the game. Having a proper dress for a particular occasion makes the game more enjoyable.

A new player with a bit of crunch in money may overlook fashion early in the game. The new paid subscription will help players by giving out exciting gifts from time to time. In the first month of Plus Membership, they automatically add the Gussét Frog Tee and Broker Prolaps Basketball Top and Shorts to a player’s wardrobe.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar

