How will the infamous Big Smoke look in GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

Big Smoke is one of the most notorious characters in the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, appearing in several screenshots thus far.

Many players remember him for the memes associated with him. He's a funny character heavily involved in some of GTA San Andreas' most crucial storyline cutscenes, becoming a fan-favorite over the years.

Players will have a new opportunity to revisit this iconic character in the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition. As this game doesn't change too much from the original titles, gamers should know that Big Smoke is still recognizable. His textures were updated, with the game's lighting being significantly reworked.

Big Smoke's appearance in the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

Big Smoke, as he appears with some GSF members (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games did release some official screenshots and GIFs involving Big Smoke. In the above example, one can notice how he's arguably changed the least out of the four GSF main characters. He is still wearing the same outfit as he did before, but his texture changes aren't as significant compared to his colleagues.

From one of the official GIFs (Image via Rockstar Games)

The official GIFs that Rockstar Games released aren't the best quality, but they do provide another look at Big Smoke. The textures are smooth overall, fitting for the overall cartoony aesthetic that the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition embodies.

If fans wish to see more of the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition GIFs, they should check out the above YouTube video. It's an HD version of the GIFs found on Giphy. Big Smoke appears in a few of them near the beginning of the video.

Some leaked images

Big Smoke and CJ, in the mission, Wrong Side of the Tracks (Image via Rockstar Games)

Several PS4 gamers already have their hands on the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition. Naturally, several leaks have already arisen. Several livestreams exist showcasing what's new in these games.

The mission, Wrong Side of the Tracks, looks better in the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition thanks to the lighting and texture updates. The animations in the cutscenes look the same as they did before.

The scripted explosion, as it appears in the new game (Image via Rockstar Games)

Big Smoke's aim is still decidedly mediocre, as the mission plays out identically as it did in GTA San Andreas. Thus, players can still cheese the mission to make an infamously frustrating mission more manageable. Big Smoke still says the following line if the player fails during the train chase sequence:

"All we had to do, was follow the d*mn train, CJ!"

The explosions look better in the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition compared to the older games, so Big Smoke looks noticeably better here.

Another screenshot from the Just Business mission (Image via Rockstar Games)

Most of the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition livestreams tend only to take place at the beginning of the game. So while players can't see Big Smoke's climactic battle with CJ just yet, they can see more of his memorable missions.

Just Business is a well-liked mission (especially compared to Wrong Side of the Tracks). Players can see Big Smoke driving the motorcycle in the above screenshot. Like before, this mission plays out identically to how it appeared in GTA San Andreas.

Otherwise, fans can expect Big Smoke to look cleaner than he did in the original games. His new appearance isn't radically different from what players can see from mods, but some gamers might love it.

