Hao's Special Works in GTA Online allows copying another player's ride at LS Car Meet

There is some exciting news for GTA Online fans regarding a new feature that has been added to Hao's Special Works at the LS Car Meet. This unexpected addition has surprised many fans but in a very positive way.

Gamers attending a car meet will now be able to buy, effectively copy, another player's car. This optional feature is of great interest to all GTA car fans out there.

New Hao's Special Works info for GTA Online fans

#RockstarGames #GTAOnline As a part of this update, you can now purchase any of your friend's vehicle upgrades or test track vehicles in the Los Santos car meet. Simply head up to the side of their vehicle and select X/Square to buy them! As a part of this update, you can now purchase any of your friend's vehicle upgrades or test track vehicles in the Los Santos car meet. Simply head up to the side of their vehicle and select X/Square to buy them!#RockstarGames #GTAOnline https://t.co/2qaNq1Ek2Y

As the tweet above briefly explains, players can now purchase vehicles or test track cars from other gamers. It is as simple as walking up to the side of the vehicle of interest and selecting the option to buy it. This does not take the car away from its original owner, it simply makes a carbon copy that is owned by the buyer.

When players select the option to purchase a vehicle, a pop-up willl appear asking them to confirm their purchase. This will also have the total cost of the vehicle that is about to be bought.

The short video above helps explain the process of using this new feature in GTA Online. By entering the interaction menu and selecting the LS car meet, players can enable Hao's Specification Service to allow others to buy their cars. The price appears to be based on the total value of the car, including all of the upgrades.

After approaching the side of a car parked in the meet, GTA Online players have the option to test drive it before deciding whether to buy it or not. The stats of the vehicle will appear, allowing gamers to see more details about the vehicle.

Popular industry source Tez2 also Tweeted about this new information on March 14th, a couple of days before @CGHchannel reminded gamers about the news.

#GTAOnline You can copy the specification of a player vehicle parked at the LS Car Meet. You can copy the specification of a player vehicle parked at the LS Car Meet.#GTAOnline https://t.co/yiuKS3ABIE

Tez2 is always on point when it comes to bringing the latest news about GTA, and many GTA players hold their opinions in high regard. One extra thing they informed fans about was the fact that there is access to HSW Time Trials as well as the HWS Race Series. These added features are welcomed by the whole community on next-gen consoles looking to make the most out of everything that the new Expanded & Enhanced Edition has to offer.

