“I’m so dumb”: Buddha left in fits as he almost reveals his phone number on GTA 5 RP stream

Streamers often blurt out things they aren't supposed to say while streaming. Popular GTA RP streamer Buddha experienced a similar blunder moment when livestreaming GTA RP NoPixel on Twitch.

He was almost about to reveal his actual phone number while talking with another player. He would undoubtedly be in a lot of trouble if he did so, but thankfully, he only revealed the first three digits.

GTA 5 RP: Buddha almost ended up revealing his IRL phone number while streaming

In a recent GTA RP livestream on Twitch, Buddha was in the midst of a deal with another player when he committed a blunder. He accidentally revealed the first three digits of his phone number when the other player asked for it. Buddha was supposed to give out his RP character's in-game mobile number.

When he realized his mistake, he stopped instantly and switched to his in-game mobile number. As a rule, most RP servers forbid players from having OOC (out of character) moments. This is why he did not acknowledge the blunder directly. Instead, he and the other player vaguely hinted how bad it would've been if the number had been leaked.

"Wait, I almost just said the wrong number...Oh my god I'm so dumb"

Without a doubt, if this happened, his number would be flooded with people calling or messaging him. The most that fans could get was his area code, which revealed that he's from Toronto. This is no secret since Buddha has already made this information public. His only explanation for the incident was, "I am scatterbrained today."

GTA fans are surprised that this doesn't happen more frequently:

This proves how difficult it can be to stay in character while streaming continuously. GTA RP streamers spend around 8 to 10 hours livestreaming their gameplay. They have to roleplay their characters throughout the gameplay and remember not to break out of it.

Buddha's GTA RP character on NoPixel is called Lang Buddha. He is an egotistical Chinese-American with a short fuse. Lang Buddha is quick-witted and frequently employs humor to disarm his opponents. He is a founding member of several criminal organizations like the Leanbois, the Cleanbois, and Talon.

Lang Buddha is one of the most powerful men in Los Santos on the NoPixel server. He is renowned as a clever businessman as well as an expert escape artist.

