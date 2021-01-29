Is the Ardent worth buying in GTA Online?

A significant part of what makes GTA Online so much fun is how it embraces excess and provides enough opportunity for players to squander their money.

GTA Online is chock-full of exciting ways in which players can blow the entire contents of their bank accounts, from needlessly expensive gold-plated jets to exorbitantly-priced cars.

When it comes to GTA Online cars, players are spoilt for choice, with its numerous classes, and each packed to the brim with quality offerings. The Ardent is one of the most appealing vehicles in its class.

While many vehicles in its class can outperform this car in terms of acceleration and top speed, the Ardent packs quite the punch in a different way. The Dual Machine guns that it comes fitted with make the vehicle an extremely appealing buy in GTA Online.

Should players take a punt on the Ardent in GTA Online?

The Ardent is, hands down, one of the best-looking cars in the game with its retro-styling and fits right in with players going for a Retrowave feel. It takes major inspiration from real-life cars such as the Lotus Esprit, particularly the Sport 300, minus the machine guns, of course.

Performance

In terms of performance, the Ardent can be outclassed by most other vehicles in its class, but players will anyway not be buying it for Races. Instead, the car serves utility in combat situations with its machine guns.

However, the Pegassi Toreador presents far more value, even if it is a tad bit more expensive than the Ardent. Its closest competitors lie in the Stromberg, which is also a tad bit better.

The Ardent is a decent-enough choice when starting in GTA Online, but it gets outclassed massively by the vehicles above.

Therefore, it makes more sense to hold off on buying it and instead saving up money for any of the other vehicles mentioned above.

Conclusion

The Ardent makes a great case as a novelty buy, something to have around and causing a mess in Freemode or simply showing it off in a car meet. However, for beginners in GTA Online, buying it doesn't seem to make much sense as their money would be better utilized in other cars or businesses.

Instead, the car should be reserved till much later as a novelty purchase rather than an essential one when starting out.