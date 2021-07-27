Is the Dinka Jester RR a worthwhile purchase after the GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update?

The Los Santos Tuners update for GTA Online brought with it a bunch of new cars, races, challenges, gamemodes and missions for players to experience.

The Dinka Jester RR is one of the new cars added to GTA Online as part of the new update. But is the car really worth the hefty price tag of $1,970,000 or $1,477,500 (Trade Price) of the players hard earned money?

Breaking down the Dinka Jester RR's design & performance in GTA Online

“Experts agree that the world is ending. And other experts agree that the only thing you can do about it is get online and fine tune your consumer choices. Introducing the latest Dinka Jester: the car with the killer smile is back, and this time it's so deadpan we're pretty sure it's not even joking. So stop doomscrolling. You've found it.”

-Legendary Motorsport Description

To determine if the car is worth it, we will need to look at the design and performance of the car. The Dinka Jester RR is a 3-door liftback coupe based on the Toyota GR Supra, with features taken from the twelfth generation Toyota Corolla. The design is very sleek and looks very cool with different paintjobs.

The Dinka Jester RR has really good handling due to it being a rear wheel drive. This makes the car great for driving on gravel, asphalt and dirt.

Where it lacks is speed. The Dinka Jester RR has a top speed of only 152.50 km/h. There are plenty of cars in the same price range and even lower that are faster than the Dinka Jester RR.

The speed of the car makes it useless in competitive races and any speed based game modes.

So is the Dinka Jester RR worth it? From a purely performance-based point of view, no it isn't. There are plenty of better alternatives available in the price range that players should pick from instead.

The car looks good though, so if players are looking for something to show off in the LS Car meet or just cruise around Los Santos in style, this car is definitely worth it, as it is one of the most stylish cars in the game.

Also read: 5 GTA Characters who are inspired by real people

Edited by Gautham Balaji