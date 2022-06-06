Is Grotti Visione in GTA Online worth buying in 2022?

Rockstar Games has released another weekly update for GTA Online, which always brings more discounts on vehicles.

Every week, the game receives new updates bringing new discounts on multiple vehicles, including cars, boats, bikes, etc. This week, players can get massive deals on various vehicles, including the famous Grotti Visione.

However, users might be wondering if it’s still okay to purchase this car in GTA Online in 2022.

Everything about Grotti Visione in GTA Online

The Grotti Visione is a 2-seater hypercar introduced in GTA Online with the Smuggler’s Run update. Its outer body is heavily inspired by the real-life Ferrari Xezri Competizione Edition and some McLaren P1 elements for the headlamps.

The vehicle has a distinctive aerodynamic design and sporty features around it. The front of the car is predominated by the carbon-filter splitter, which further adds to its look.

The sides have bulky fender arches just above the wheels and some carbon-fiber side skirts at the bottom. The rear part of the vehicle uses mesh gratings on the sides and two circular exhaust tubes in the center.

When it comes to performance, it’s one of the most competitive hypercars in GTA Online. The vehicle is powered by a V12 engine with a 6-speed transmission powering the rear wheels.

It has a top speed similar to Nero as well as Nero Custom. Its powerful engine provides ample power, which helps it accelerate from 0 to 60 instantly.

It has a massive amount of downforce due to its stylish yet sleek aerodynamics. The vehicle also packs good handling, and its steering radius is enough to execute bends.

The car has a stock top speed of 115 mph/185.1 km/h. However, users can increase their overall performance with the below upgrades:

EMS Engine Upgrade 1 - 116 mph/186.7 km/h.

EMS Engine Upgrade 2 - 117 mph/188.3 km/h.

EMS Engine Upgrade 3 - 119 mph/191.5 km/h.

EMS Engine Upgrade 4 - 120 mph/193.1 km/h.

When fully upgraded, the vehicle has one of the highest top speeds in GTA Online. It also has a unique feature that includes fully-functional fans that can be seen behind either side of the rear vents.

The car is currently available at a 30% discount. Gamers can purchase it for $1,575,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

Is it still worth purchasing it in 2022?

Although the Grotti Visione packs lots of power under the hood, it still has shortcomings. Players may find the vehicle challenging to execute corners when at high speed.

They often need to slow down to take corners, which reduces the car’s momentum. The vehicle is prone to losing traction due to its rear-wheel-drive layout. This configuration makes the weight distribution relatively poor, hampering its overall performance.

On the positive side, it’s still one of the fastest cars when fully upgraded. It’s recommended for race tracks, for sure, and for some high-speed chase missions if users want.

The car looks beautiful in its primary color on the overall bodywork and secondary color on its mirror wings.

The vehicle is not recommended to purchase at a full price, but as it’s currently on discount, gamers should pick this vehicle and add it to their vehicle collection in Grand Theft Auto Online.

To sum it up, Grotti Visione is one of the many vehicles on discount this week, and readers have many options to choose from.

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

