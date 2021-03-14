Is GTA 6 Rockstar’s most highly anticipated game yet?

It should go without saying that GTA 6 is Rockstar's most highly anticipated game yet.

There was a ton of hype for Red Dead Redemption 2, but it would pale in comparison to something like GTA 6 being announced. People on Twitter get excited when they see GTA 6 trending, as they just want to know when the game is coming out. Everywhere from Reddit to Facebook to all other minor platforms, the GTA community is eagerly awaiting for Rockstar to announce details about GTA 6.

GTA 6 news is scarce at the moment. There are several leaks, but only time will tell if any of them are credible. Without the slightest announcement to confirm or deny any of them, some players are just dying to know if a leak is true or not. GTA 6 has been in development longer than any other GTA game, so some fans theorize that it will be the best one yet.

Why GTA 6 is Rockstar’s most highly anticipated game yet

GTA is a global franchise that people respect and adore (and often criticize for moral reasons). Every mainline GTA game is often hyped up more than the last one, as brand recognition has improved dramatically over the years for Rockstar and their GTA franchise.

Considering GTA 6 isn't going to be a spin-off (at least, it wasn't confirmed to be one by the time this article was written), fans can expect the game to be on par with GTA 5, GTA San Andreas, and the other great games of the GTA series.

The popularity of GTA

Although GTA Online might stir up some parts of the GTA community due to being the cash cow of the franchise, it should go without saying that GTA Online is a large part of why GTA 5 was so successful. Even though the base game of GTA 5 is amazing, having that online presence really helps push it over the edge.

GTA 5 is one of the best-selling games of all time, largely due to the fact it has been ported to most modern platforms. It's safe to assume that GTA 6 will have an online feature of some form, especially since GTA Online has been a smashing hit in terms of financial success. This means that fans of GTA Online are bound to love whatever equivalent comes out of GTA 6.

Of course, even non-fans of GTA Online are bound to purchase GTA 6. GTA games are often a blast to play by oneself, so there is little doubt that GTA 6 will excel in that department. Sure, some fans might prefer another GTA game over it, but most GTA fans will buy it regardless.

Plus, casuals are bound to buy GTA 6. The GTA franchise is so easily recognizable that it's not uncommon for one to go to a social media platform and see casuals post something in relation to the GTA franchise. As far as video games go, GTA is seen as one of the cooler game series to play, which only helps to hype up GTA 6 when it's eventually released.

GTA 6's long development time

If one were to compare GTA 5's time from development to launch to GTA 6's supposed start, then GTA 6 should be released within a few years. Of course, there is no guarantee that it will happen. It could be stuck in development hell and be constantly going over revisions, especially with some key figures like Leslie Benzies and Dan Houser leaving Rockstar. Even minor figures like Lazlow Jones have left Rockstar.

Not all of these reasons had to do with GTA 6's development, as some like Lazlow left due to personal reasons outside of the studio. Nonetheless, GTA 6 has taken quite a long time compared to past titles. GTA 5 took a long time compared to past titles as well, as some would consider it to be the magnum opus of the GTA series. If the same holds true for GTA 6, then it's possible that it could be the best GTA game yet.

Rockstar tends to make high-quality games

Whether it's the GTA series, the Max Payne series, or something else, Rockstar always makes a competent game. Some games might not be to everybody's liking, but they're generally quite popular among critics and fans. Rockstar is not known for releasing new games every year in a shameless cash-grab like some other developers do.

As far as community perception goes, Rockstar is well-loved. Sure, some employees might be forced to work for too long, but a lot of that doesn't factor into most people's perception of what GTA 6 could look like. If every other Rockstar game was awesome, then fans speculate that GTA 6 will be on par with other legendary games from this large video game developer.