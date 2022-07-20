Is GTA Liberty City Stories worth playing in 2022?

Rockstar Games has never been shy about returning to previous locations in the Grand Theft Auto Series, and GTA Liberty City Stories is no different.

Set in Liberty City, it’s a prequel to the events of Grand Theft Auto 3 and Grand Theft Auto Advance. The game was released in 2005 as an exclusive to Sony PSP, however it got ported to PS2, Android, and Apple iOS later.

With so many GTA titles available today, one could wonder if it’s still worth it in 2022. With that being said, let’s learn everything about GTA Liberty City Stories that players should know about.

Everything to know about GTA Liberty City Stories - Story, characters, and more

Grand Theft Auto Liberty City Stories is the fifth game in the 3D universe of the series. Although it is set in 1998's Liberty City, three years before the events of GTA 3, its map and general layout has remained unchanged.

Like previous games, GTA Liberty City Stories also provides players with open-world gameplay where they can engage in many activities.

The game’s main protagonist is Tony Ciprani, one of the main characters who appears in Grand Theft Auto 3. The storyline revolves around Toni’s attempt at restoring order in the city. It involves a lot of political turmoil, family drama, and exploitation filled with criminal activities.

The game also has many familiar faces from the third iteration of the series. Each character has gone through notable changes due to the game being a prequel to Liberty City.

When it comes to its story, the game has one of the most interesting plots in the history of the series’ 3D universe. The continuous desire to make more money is what drives Toni’s actions throughout the game.

Players work for the godfather of the mafia clan, Salvatore Leone, for most of the plot. It's a complete roller-coaster of emotions from start to finish.

There are a total of 70 missions available in the game that players can enjoy for a long time. It also features 34 weapons in total, including some returning ones from Vice City.

Unlike previous iterations, the title has 84 vehicles that can be used by players in the game, which is huge in its own right. With the inclusion of 10 in-game radio stations fully playable while in vehicles, the game gives a whole package of content for both newcomers and dedicated fans of the series.

Is it worth playing GTA Liberty City Stories in 2022?

Even though players have visited Liberty City in the HD Universe via Grand Theft Auto 4, GTA Liberty City Stories still offers value in its story, charm, and nostalgia factor.

Unlike Claude of Grand Theft Auto 3, Toni can wear up to 16 different costumes available in the game. The gameplay is refined and provides the best Liberty City experience set in a 3D universe.

It also offers a plethora of side activities to keep players engaged. This includes vehicle-based missions, races, garbage collection, and other shenanigans spread throughout its open world. There’s a lot of content that players can enjoy at their own pace.

Liberty City Stories is highly recommended to all fans of the series, even if they have already played the original Liberty City. Unique storylines, characters, and an open map to explore are the key highlights of the game.

Finally, Grand Theft Auto Liberty City Stories is one of the few games that hasn’t lost its charm even after all these years. After Rockstar recently remastered the original trilogy, it won’t be surprising if they decide to remaster these spin-offs for the newer generation of consoles.

Note: This article is subjective and is based on the writer's opinion.

