Hitman mod for GTA 5 allows players to take on role of Agent 47

GTA 5 is enjoyed by millions of players nine years after release, and one reason it continues to thrive is its dedicated modding community.

Role-playing in GTA 5 is one aspect players love and cherish. There are a lot of mods available for the game that let users play the role of their favorite characters from different genres.

One such mod allows them to step into the shoes of the legendary Agent 47 from the Hitman series.

New mod lets GTA 5 gamers live out Agent 47 fantasies

The new Hitman Mod (Reloaded) is a remake of the original Hitman mod available for GTA 5 and is created by iLLo in the modding community.

It allows players to play as one of the iconic and beloved characters in the video game industry, Agent 47. He is the protagonist of the famous Hitman series.

Users can now be genetically enhanced human beings. The character's DNA results from decades of secret research into gene augmentation.

They can play as a professional hitman and former top agent for the International Contract Agency (ICA) in the open world of Los Santos. His genetically engineered body and mind make him the greatest assassin in the world.

Gamers can complete various assassination missions available in Grand Theft Auto 5 thanks to the mod. Many features have been added to this mod version:

Unlike the previous version, players have to lose cops in case of any wanted star.

They have to leave the "crime scene."

Assassination targets are now randomly generated in the game.

Users can choose the distance at which the targets should be generated within.

Targets can now spawn inside a vehicle.

There is now a possibility that an escort will follow the target.

Middleman email notifications have been added, informing about the next target and their ride.

The mod also adds or fixes aspects based on the feedback received by the previous mod. Some highlights of these fixes are:

Set the correct value for the target's difficulty

Fixed blips not getting removed after a mission is completed

Added random escorts available on-foot

Added relationship between escorts and targets

Added a more balanced "on-foot/vehicle" target ratio

Added more random on-foot targets outside of towns

Added indications regarding the rewards.

Remastered the whole script for the mod

Added iFruit phone contact

Added .ini file

Fixes a few crashes with the new class

Added a better system to handle escorts

Added an option to customize player's missions, thanks to the new class

Fixed missions not getting ended when called middleman during the missions

Readers can enjoy playing as Agent 47 and assassinating targets in the open world of Los Santos while they wait anxiously for the upcoming GTA 6.

