Is GTA Online's Zentorno worth it in 2021?

Over the years, the original roster of vehicles in GTA Online has been overshadowed by drip-fed DLC vehicles.

2013's original lineup of premium vehicles in GTA Online had the Zentorno as one of the strongest options. The vehicle is ideal for players who are looking to get a balanced car with great handling and decent top speed.

However, does the Zentorno still hold up in 2021 against its more expensive counterparts?

The Zentorno in GTA Online

The description of Zentorno on Legendary Motorsport reads:

"Make sure the other 99% know you're in a vehicle they can't afford with this loud, brash, in-your-face supercar from Pegassi. Insanely fast with a high-tech interior, this is as close as you can get to a fighter jet on wheels. The only thing that goes up quicker than the 0-60 on this bad boy is your insurance premium."

The Zentorno is based on the real-life Lamborghini Sesto Elemento. In terms of performance, the vehicle boasts impressive stats for the low price tag of just GTA $725,000. Here are some of its stats:

Speed - 85.31

Acceleration - 88.75

Braking - 33.33

Handling - 80.30

While the Zentorno can be upgraded, its biggest limitation is the low top speed of just 122 mph.

In a straight-line race, the Zentorno will be defeated by any competing vehicle. However, in a tight track race with an emphasis on corners, the all-wheel drive handling model of the Zentorno can nimbly take corners at high speed, while the uncontrollable adder is forced to slow down.

The customization for the Zentorno is also one of the best in the game. Players looking to grab the vehicle for their collection should do so in a heartbeat, even though it isn't competitively viable for races any longer.

