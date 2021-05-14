Is the Declasse Drift Yosemite really worth its price tag in GTA Online?

This week might be a great time for players to try and get their hands on the Declasse Drift Yosemite in GTA Online since it will be available as the Podium Vehicle. Every week, the game receives a weekly update that changes the dynamic of GTA Online with bonuses, discounts, and a Podium Vehicle.

The Podium Vehicle is present in the Diamond Casino every week, and players have a shot at bagging it for free through the Lucky Wheel. This week, they can obtain the exquisite muscle car, the Yosemite, in GTA Online. However, if they are not so lucky, is the vehicle worth purchasing otherwise?

Every significant investment (such as a car) always brings the chance that players drop thousands of GTA$ for something that isn't worth it. Declasse Drift Yosemite is one of the most talked-about vehicles in the game, but is it worth it?

How does the Declasse Drift Yosemite compare to other muscle cars in GTA Online?

Performance and price

In terms of pure top speed and acceleration, the Drift Yosemite pales in comparison to some of the other vehicles in its class. Cars like the Pisswasser Dominator will easily leave the Drift Yosemite in the dust on straights in GTA Online.

But the Yosemite excels in areas where other muscle cars cannot even compete with it. Specifically, it has some of the best handling and braking stats that users can find in the muscle car category in GTA Online, which makes it just about perfect for races.

If a race restricts players to only muscle cars, they would be much better off with the Drift Yosemite than anything else. The Pisswasser Dominator is its closest rival in terms of performances in races, but even it cannot compete with the Drift Yosemite on tighter circuits.

The only downside to the Drift is that it is priced relatively high: $1,308,000, which might dissuade players from giving the car a go rather than others in its class.

The Pisswasser Dominator costs a lot less and delivers similar performance (purely in speed and not handling). Hence, this is about the best week for those on the fence regarding the Drift Yosemite. It can potentially be won for free in GTA Online.

Conclusion

GTA Online is packed to the brim with shiny toys and endlessly appealing vehicles, but users must be frugal with their cash in-game. The Drift Yosemite should only be reserved for the endgame once players have enough money to throw around and have already acquired all the essentials.

It also matters a lot how much players spend their time racing since the Drift Yosemite isn't particularly useful for heist setups and such. Therefore, the use-case is pretty limited when it comes to the Drift Yosemite.

Player must really consider how much they need a fast muscle car in GTA Online exclusively for races.