GTA Online Weekly Update 5/13: Drift Yosemite, Target Assault Races, and more

GTA Online's Weekly Update is now live, which means that players can finally switch things up and claim all the bonuses as well as a new podium vehicle. As will be the case throughout the month, Motor Wars pays out triple RP and cash, which is a great way for players to cop some extra bonuses on the side.

For bonus RP and cash, players can dive headfirst into grind mode and get Double RP and cash on Special Vehicle Work and Business Battles. Special Vehicle Work is an especially great way to grind and move up in the world of GTA Online.

In addition to that, the prices for offices have been slashed by 50%, which makes it that much easier for players to become a CEO in GTA Online.

Plus, players can try and grab the free Podium Vehicle this week - the Drift Yosemite. The vehicle is much faster than it looks and has a surprising amount of torque, despite its bulky frame.

GTA Online Weekly Update 5/13

Podium Vehicle

Declasse Drift Yosemite

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities

3x GTA$ and RP on Adversary Mode - Motor Wars

3x GTA$ and RP on Target Assault Races

2x GTA$ and RP on Special Vehicle Work

2x GTA$ and RP on Business Battles

Discounted Content

40% off HVY Menacer ($ 1,065,000)

40% off Com Feuer Anti-Aircraft Trailer ($ 1,117,200 / 840,000)

40% off Jobuilt Phantom Wedge ($ 1,532,160 / 1,152,000)

40% off Karin Technical Aqua ($ 893,760 / 672,000)

40% off Benefactor Turreted Limo ($ 990,000)

50% off All Offices

50% off All Office Renovations

50% off Office - Garages

30% off BF Dune FAV ($ 791,350 / 595,000)

30% off Vapid Caracara ($ 1,242,500)

10% off Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire ($ 670,500)

Twitch Prime Bonuses

80% off Jugular ($ 245,000 / 183,750)

35% off Dinka Veto Modern ($ 646,750)