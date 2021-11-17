Should fans expect a GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition APK release date soon?

GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition has been released on PCs and consoles, and mobile gamers are now anxious for their turn to play the games. They wish to know whether the mobile releases are coming out soon or not.

Rockstar hasn't announced a date yet, but some fans are expecting a release date soon. This article explores if these fans are right in their assumptions and whether GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition is getting a release date in the immediate future.

Is Rockstar going to announce GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition anytime soon?

There is no confirmed release date for the GTA Trilogy on Android or iOS devices yet. It is quite likely for Rockstar to announce the dates this year. However, players shouldn't try to download any alleged APKs of the games from shady websites that claim to have them.

The Definitive Edition games will be coming to the Play Store in the first half of 2022. The Definitive Edition of GTA San Andreas is expected to be released at the same time as the other games in the trilogy.

This is because Rockstar is more likely to release the three games separately on mobile. Hence, players shouldn't expect one game to come out before the other.

The reception for the GTA Trilogy has been mostly negative, as the games are riddled with bugs and defects. However, many mobile gamers are hopeful of getting a more stable version on Android and iOS.

This port is expected to be similar to the Switch version, which has downgraded graphics.

However, the Switch version is equally buggy as the PC/console versions. In fact, GTA San Andreas is the most affected game on the handheld device, much like on other platforms. Hence, if the mobile versions are released in the same state as the current mainstream versions, the games would be quite unstable.

Many fans believe that the mobile versions will feature graphics that are comparable to the Switch. It might, however, be further degraded to accommodate a wider variety of mobile devices. If it is exactly the same as the Switch version, the necessary storage space may be rather large.

The Switch version of the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition takes up a total of around 25 GB. GTA 3 requires 2.2 GB, Vice City needs 6.7 GB, and San Andreas takes 10.8 GB. If the Android versions have a similar size, it would be quite difficult for most players to run the game.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul