Is the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition actually worth buying?

When Rockstar released the Definitive Edition of the GTA Trilogy, most players found it to be broken and buggy. PC faithfuls weren't even able to play it on launch day.

However, Rockstar appears to have resolved the majority of the issues that plagued the games with two major updates. As a result, players are asking the same question as before: Is the game worth buying? This time, the answer is "Yes." The purpose of this article is to explain why this is the case.

Should players consider buying the GTA Trilogy now that they are being fixed?

After the disastrous launch of the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, fans were in uproar. A large number of them, especially PC players, were asking for refunds, while others were barely able to play the remastered games. Most were even more livid at Rockstar's decision to remove the original trilogy games.

However, Rockstar came up with an official apology soon, and promised to fix everything. Announcing a title update, the company stated that the games were not in keeping with the quality they usually aim for. Rockstar also announced that the original GTA Trilogy will be released back on all digital platforms.

Many players, however, lost their trust in Rockstar after the initial fiasco. Fans have already been quite hostile ever since Take-Two started their copyright war against modders. Most GTA fans claimed that a decent replacement for all the good mods that Take-Two shut down would be the only redemption for the company.

The games turned out to be poorly made and much inferior in quality to some of the mods that were shut down. As a result, fans were quite enraged. However, it is undeniable that the original trilogy is a much-loved classic which, when remastered, will naturally attract all GTA fans.

Rockstar has been actively working to fix all the mistakes present in the games and have already made a lot of progress. The titles are mostly playable now, with some minor bugs left. The original trilogy also had plenty of bugs, most of which were quite harmless.

Hence, to conclude, fans can definitely pick up GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition for any of the available platforms. The $60 price tag may be a bit too expensive for some, but with the continual updates, it's well worth it.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul