5 noticeable changes in the recent GTA Trilogy patch

The recent GTA Trilogy update and patch notes highlight a brighter future for this infamous collection of games.

It didn't fix every single problem in the game, but it did alleviate some of the game's more noticeable issues. It's the second major update for the GTA Trilogy, and it improves several aspects, such as:

Textures

Audio

Weather

Stability

Camera angles

Minor bugs

Here's a look at some of the most impactful changes in the latest GTA Trilogy update.

Five significant changes in the new GTA Trilogy update

5) Character updates

Fiaspo @Fiaspo E a Rockstar que atualizou o GTA Trilogy e trouxe o barbeiro de volta KKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK E a Rockstar que atualizou o GTA Trilogy e trouxe o barbeiro de volta KKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK https://t.co/7Y9ac03CWa

There are several updates to character models and animations in the recent GTA Trilogy update. It doesn't fix every ugly character model, but it does improve a few noticeable ones. For example, Old Man Reece looks his original self from the 2005 edition.

Likewise, the jersey for the random GSF member is now fixed. Before the update, it would display "5," but have a "7" texture present simultaneously. Now, it looks seamless, regardless of which number is displayed on his jersey.

One of the most impressive examples of attention to detail in GTA San Andreas was the different running animations for CJ, depending on his body weight. The recent Trilogy update added them back in, making the differences between fat, muscular, and skinny CJ more noticeable.

4) Old sound effects for GTA 3 and Vice City

Paul Lennon @Lenlfc GTA III & Vice City now use the correct menu SFX, instead of the ones from San Andreas. Fantastic update. #GTATrilogy GTA III & Vice City now use the correct menu SFX, instead of the ones from San Andreas. Fantastic update. #GTATrilogy https://t.co/TFeU1VOpc7

Not every new change was explicitly mentioned in the patch notes and the restoration of the old menu sound effects is an excellent example of that. GTA 3 and Vice City no longer use San Andreas sound effects for their menus. It's a small change, but one that many original GTA Trilogy fans will love.

3) Cinematic camera

GTANet @GTANet Cinematic camera has been restored in the new #GTATrilogy patch. Cinematic camera has been restored in the new #GTATrilogy patch. https://t.co/4QqztGHyuF

One feature that many GTA Trilogy fans noticed was missing was the cinematic camera. The recent patch added it back, with Rockstar Games stating:

"Added the cinematic camera, which can be toggled by cycling through the camera modes when in game."

This feature was a staple throughout most GTA games, including the latest iteration, GTA 5. The cinematic camera now works in all three games, making it a viable option for players who wish to take a scenic photo.

2) San Andreas fog

The player can now see fog in San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the most controversial changes in the GTA Trilogy was removing fog in San Andreas. There are two primary reasons as to why:

It makes the game look much smaller than it did before. Some real-life locations that San Andreas is based on have smog obscuring vision.

The recent GTA Trilogy update isn't perfect by any means when it comes to adding fog back, but it's a step in the right direction. It's a night and day difference for the game's presentation.

1) Rain is less of an eyesore

OriginalSin33 @OriginalSin33 GTA Trilogy Update 1.02 for PS4, further adjusted the rain to be less of an eyesore.



And it looks like "the bridge" is finally fixed! GTA Trilogy Update 1.02 for PS4, further adjusted the rain to be less of an eyesore.And it looks like "the bridge" is finally fixed! https://t.co/hKD5Q8aNUd

The above Tweet technically showcases two noticeable improvements. First, the infamous invisible bridge is fixed. Second, the rain isn't as obtrusive as it was before. The latter change is the more significant of the two, as its original state was so horrendous that the most popular GTA Trilogy mod is related to fixing it.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Danyal Arabi

