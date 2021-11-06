Is GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Nintendo Switch?: Release date, price, features, and more

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition will be released for PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch in a few days. This would be the first GTA title ever to be released on Nintendo consoles since GTA Chinatown Wars.

Nintendo Switch is the only console from the Japanese company powerful enough to run remastered versions of GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas. So it is good that Rockstar Games decided to release the trilogy on Switch, as new players will get to experience these classics.

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Nintendo Switch: All you need to know

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition's digital version for Switch will be released on November 11, along with PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The game's physical version will come out in December 7, along with physical copies for PlayStation and Xbox.

The game costs $59.99 in the United States, which is the same as all other platforms. Indian costing hasn't been revealed, but going by pricing for the US, it will cost approximately ₹4,502. The GTA Trilogy is available for pre-order in the Nintendo e-shop.

The GTA Trilogy will also take advantage of the Switch's hardware, with many features that are exclusive to the gadget. The Switch version of the game will have optional gyro aiming controls as well as the GTA 5-style control scheme.

The game also has motion controls for driving and combat, along with a functioning touch screen that gamers can use to control the camera in real-time and navigate menus and radio stations. The Nintendo Switch version of GTA Trilogy will also support third-party controllers for users who prefer a traditional controller over joycons.

These features are over the improvements implemented in the trilogy, like improved aiming mechanics, updated weapon and radio station wheels, an updated mini-map, and more.

It is still unclear how the Nintendo Switch version will compare to the console and PC versions in terms of performance, but the game should do at least 1080p 30 FPS with proper optimization.

Edited by Ravi Iyer