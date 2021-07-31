Is Pegassi Osiris worth it in GTA Online in 2021?

As GTA Online strides into its 8th year it has seen a fair share of new vehicles. From muscle cars to tuners, GTA Online has it all, and one automobile from 2015 is still winning hearts in Los Santos: the Pegassi Osiris. Released six years ago, the Pegassi Osiris is practically ancient in comparison to the latest and greatest cars that GTA Online has to offer. But, the Osiris provides great value and may be worth picking up.

Everything players need to know about GTA Online's Pegassi Osiris

“Osiris drivers boast the shortest average life expectancy of any consumer demographic of America. They live, briefly, in a world of bygone opulence and hyper-modern engineering. The 0.3 seconds between leaving the showroom and arriving at their first corner are the most exhilarating blur in their short, short lives. Only the stupidly rich need sign up to the waiting list.”

— Legendary Motorsport description.

Pegassi Osiris was added in 2015 as part of the Ill-Gotten Gains update and is based off of the Pagani Huayra. Belonging to the Hypercar category, Osiris boasts impressive performance statistics that make it competitively viable against newer cars.

The Osiris can reach a maximum top speed of 122.00 mph (196.34 km/h) with ease and features incredibly fast acceleration that rivals some of the electric cars in the game. The car's 1,350 KG weight is well distributed as it manages to take corners at near full speed without losing traction. The all-wheel drivetrain in the Osiris further boosts its 0-100 acceleration time helping players recover quickly if they spin out during a race.

Osiris doesn't feature as many customization options and liveries as the newer cars in GTA Online but makes up for it in terms of affordability. Coming in at GTA $1,950,000, Osiris is significantly cheaper than other hypercars like the GTA $2,700,000 X80 Proto.

Purchasing the Pegassi Osiris is a sound decision in 2021 as its performance statistics hold up 6 years after its release. Car collectors will definitely find value in owning an Osiris as both a daily driver and a race car.

Also read: Top 3 Mk II GTA Online weapons that are incredibly powerful

Edited by Gautham Balaji