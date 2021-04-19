Is the Terrorbyte still a worthy investment in GTA Online in 2021?

GTA Online requires players to be armed to the teeth at all times and always be ready for a throwdown to the death. It is then imperative that they not only stock up on their arsenal with decent, high-powered weapons but also armored and weaponized vehicles.

Seeing as players spend a large portion of their time in GTA Online inside their vehicles, driving around, or doing missions, their choice of vehicles must be top-notch. However, vehicles are more than simply just a means to get by, as some of them can provide not just firepower and security but also money.

The Terrorbyte is one of the most visually imposing vehicles in the game and one that serves a lot of utility as well. This is mainly because the Terrorbyte opens up the opportunity for players to have access to their entire criminal empire, as well as a new set of missions.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

The Terrorbyte in GTA Online: Is it a worthy investment in 2021?

How much does it cost?

The first thing to note about the Terrorbyte is that it doesn't come for cheap, as it requires players to own a Nightclub first. A Nightclub can cost anywhere between the range of $1,080,000 - $1,645,000. Keep in mind that is still only the base number, which can go up significantly with the choice of customizations.

The Terrorbyte itself can cost a pretty large sum of money in GTA Online, costing the player anywhere in the range of $1,375,000 - $3,459,500. As with the Nightclubs, the base price of the Terrorbyte depends on the choice of customizations.

The Terrorbyte is stored in the Basement Levels of the Nightclub in GTA Online. Customizations and upgrades aren't a necessity right from the get-go, but players can drop more money into it as they go along to make it much stronger.

What can it do?

One of the most useful aspects of the Terrorbyte in GTA Online is the benefit it provides players with regards to their business.

Inside the Terrorbyte, players can access a touchscreen panel, which gives them the ability to complete Source and Resupply missions for all their businesses. This is extremely useful as players cannot be bothered traveling to each of their businesses to access their Source/Resupply missions.

Client Jobs

In addition to the player's businesses, it provides them with another great way of making money in GTA Online: Client Jobs. Through the same touchscreen panel, players can access Paige Harris' Client Jobs, which is a set of missions that can potentially earn the player a lot of money.

Weapons Workshop

The Weapons Workshop allows players to upgrade some of their standard weapons to their MKII variants in GTA Online. MKII weapons are high-powered versions of their base weapons and are essentially a major step-up from standard weaponry in GTA Online.

Specialized Workshop

The Specialized Workshop is the only way through which players can upgrade and customize their Oppressor MKII in GTA Online. If the player is particularly attached to their Oppressor MKII, the Specialized Workshop is an absolute no-brainer for them in GTA Online.

Verdict

Ultimately, the benefits of the Terrorbyte far outweigh its price, making it one of the best acquisitions one can make in GTA Online. In addition to all these great features, it also has some pretty great weaponry and defense.

Weapons such as the Drone Station and Turret Station can be fitted onto the Terrorbyte to make it an absolute monster. Plus, the thick armor can withstand just about anything players throw at it in GTA Online, including RPGs and Homing Missiles.

This makes it one of the safest vehicles in GTA Online, ensuring that players aren't ever griefed on again during their time in the game.