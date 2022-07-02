Is Zentorno in GTA Online still worth it in 2022?

GTA Online has just received a new weekly update from Rockstar Games, allowing players to grab a new set of wheels at amazing discounts.

The game is filled with so many different and unique cars in its catalog, making these discounts an excellent opportunity for users to try new ones. This week, they can get a new Zentorno at a staggering 50% discount.

However, fans could be wondering if it is still worth getting the car in 2022.

Everything about Zentorno in GTA Online

The Pegassi Zentorno is a 2-door hypercar introduced in GTA Online as part of the High Life Update. The real-life Lamborghini Sesto Elemento heavily inspires its design.

The vehicle has an identical overall shape, twin roof scoops, hexagonal vents, and triangular vents on the hood.

It is designed to be an exotic high-performance vehicle in the game and features an aggressive styling cue and a low but sloped body for added aerodynamics. The front of the car is dominated by its numerous intakes separated by carbon-fiber frames. It has two headlights in black housing, adding to its overall look.

The vehicle features scissor doors with rounded mirror shells, the same as Infernus. However, its doors do not rotate away from the body, making it look more realistic.

­­Its rear side is predominated by various carbon-fiber elements: the diffuser, bumper, and the separations on the rear vents. The car shares the same interior and dial set as the Vacca on the interior side, with its manufacturer emblem visible on the horn cap itself.

When it comes to performance, the car seems to be powered by a 6.8-liter V12 engine producing 750HP. It shares the same engine setup with hexagonal vents on the rear, just like the real-life Sesto Elemento. The engine is coupled to a 6-speed gearbox powering the vehicle in an all-wheel-drive layout.

The car is considered very competitive, with high-end supercars available in the game, such as Tempesta and RE-7B. Thanks to its hybrid engine, it can reach high speeds with quick acceleration. The vehicle has exceptional handling due to its lowered suspension and good weight distribution.

Zentorno is available at a massive 50% discount this week. Players can purchase it for $362,500 from Legendary Motorsport.

Is Zentorno still worth it in 2022?

Zentorno can reach very high speeds in GTA Online, making it faster than the Turismo R, Entity XF, Cheetah, and Infernus. It also has excellent cornering speeds, allowing players to go into corners without losing much speed.

The car's base model is considered one of the fastest accelerating supercars available in the game. On the other hand, it features a non-adjustable suspension making it close to the ground, due to which the vehicle cannot climb stairs and can flip pretty easily on colliding with sidewalks.

Even though the car has minimal oversteer, it can still spin due to its handling power. However, its merits compensate for any shortcomings the vehicle has.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Celebrate Independence Day in GTA Online with 3X GTA$ on Land Races, Business Battles bonuses, discounts on patriotic gear, and more: rsg.ms/3bc489d Celebrate Independence Day in GTA Online with 3X GTA$ on Land Races, Business Battles bonuses, discounts on patriotic gear, and more: rsg.ms/3bc489d https://t.co/sQrGLJDnol

To conclude, the Zentorno is still one of the best supercars in the game that users shouldn't miss. This is the best time to grab it and wreak havoc on the streets of Los Santos in GTA Online.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far