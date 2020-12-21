Jay Klaitz, Lester from GTA Online, hints at possible return in future Heist update

There are only a handful of characters that have made the impression that Lester from GTA 5 has. He is not only an integral figure in the Story Mode of the game but also a significant presence in GTA Online.

Jay Klaitz, the actor behind the character, truly knocked it out of the park when bringing a character as hilarious, erratic, yet utterly brilliant as Lester. For many GTA Online fans, he remains the true favorite and an undeniably entertaining presence.

However, he was sorely missed in GTA Online's biggest Heist yet, the Cayo Perico Heist. Fans have certainly missed having his genius around to take on El Rubio and provide much-needed expertise as well as hilarity.

To that end, one Lester fan took to Cameo to ask Jay Klaitz whether he would be making a comeback to GTA Online anytime soon, perhaps in a future Heist.

Lester's voice actor from GTA Online hints at return

Reddit user u/VRQUEST1 recently interacted with the actor, who had a humorous response to his question.

Image via r/gtaonline

His response read:

"Hard to say! Rockstar runs a tight ship, so ol' Lester has to keep his mouth shut...happy holidays and have a great New Year!"

While it isn't too conclusive to say what Jay Klaitz's response could mean, it certainly hints that his character still isn't averse to the idea of returning to his criminal ways in a future update in GTA Online.

Last year's Diamond Casino Heist update marked the last time Lester was around in GTA Online, and players could undoubtedly do with one more adventure with him. A character as likable and hilarious as Lester is certainly an asset for Rockstar Games and will certainly bring a ton of intertextuality in case the developer decides to put him in a future GTA game.