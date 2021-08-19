Leaker reveals disheartening news around the release of GTA Remastered Trilogy 

With the release of the GTA trilogy just around the corner, a credible leaker has claimed that fans might have to wait until 2022 to get their hands on the remastered versions of the older titles.

Rockstar Games is aware of the anticipation around the release of GTA 6. To reward its honest patrons for their patience and cooperation, the developers announced that a remastered version of Vice City, San Andreas, and Liberty City will hit the virtual shelves sooner rather than later.

This will enable players to live a part of their childhood once again, but with better graphics and modern-day techniques. The titles, however, will retain the classic storylines and characters that the players associate them with.

Sadly, one of the most credible leakers on the internet, Tom Henderson, revealed that the remastered version won't hit the stores until 2022.

GTA remastered trilogy not coming until 2022?

Reports surfaced a few days back suggesting that the trilogy would arrive later this year, on account of it being in its last stages of development.

Rumors also suggested that the remastered versions would come out before an expanded and enhanced version of GTA 5 comes out for new gen console players.

Tom, on the other hand, doesn't feel the same. Unsurprisingly, working on three different titles at the same time requires a lot of manpower and countless hours of work.

Sometime in 2022. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) August 18, 2021

Even though Rockstar Dundee is helping Rockstar Games with this venture, their hands might already be full with prior commitments, which in this case has to be GTA 5.

More importantly, players are already familiar with the storyline and mechanics of the older titles, so there is no room for error.

This Tweet along with all the other rumors that have perforated the internet in the last few weeks should be taken with a grain of salt until Rockstar Games delivers an official update on the same.

Stay tuned for more GTA updates.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi